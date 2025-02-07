Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan film sees massive dip; brings in 32 crore

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 2: Magizh Thirumeni’s Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Vidaamuyarchi released in theatres on Thursday and did well on its opening day. According to Sacnilk, the film collected around ₹32.12 crore net in India on its second day, seeing a massive dip in collections. (Also Read: Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 1: Ajith Kumar and Trisha film opens at ₹26 crore) Vidaamuyarchi box office collection day 2: Ajith Kumar in a still from the film.

Vidaamuyarchi box office collection

The website reports that the film collected ₹26 crore net on its opening day, earning ₹25.5 crore in Tamil and ₹0.5 crore in Telugu (released as Pattudala). Ajith’s previous film, 2023’s Thunivu, collected ₹24.4 crore net in India on its opening day. However, it saw a massive dip in collections on day 2, bringing in approximately ₹6.12 crore net in India, taking the total to ₹32.12 crore net. The film had 21.48% occupancy for the morning shows, 31.44% in the afternoon, and 37.25% in the evening.

Vignesh Shivan reviews Vidaamuyarchi

Director Vignesh Shivan was all praise for Vidaamuyarchi in his review of the film. Particularly mentioning Ajith’s performance, he wrote, “#vidaamuyarchi such an intense thriller! Like solving a puzzle keeps you hooked from the first to the last frame!! AK sir’s screen presence, his suave carries the entire film in his shoulders! From The realistic risky action to the last scene emotion he Plays the character so honestly! So genuine and yet u can’t stop whistling Everytime he walks with some scintillating score from the king @anirudhofficial! (sic)”

About Vidaamuyarchi

Vidaamuyarchi, an adaptation of the 1997 American film Breakdown, tells the story of a man who sets out on a rescue mission after his wife is kidnapped by a notorious group in Azerbaijan. The Hindustan Times review of the film reads, “At the outset, Vidaamuyarchi is not a star-driven film. It doesn’t involve all the histrionics in a typical commercial mass hero film that we are used to seeing Ajith Kumar in. This film veers away from that completely and is the story of an ordinary man who loves his wife and wants to save her.”