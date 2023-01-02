Ajith poses with family as they holiday in London ahead of Thunivu's release, takes a walk with son. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar recently went on a holiday with his family to London. Several pictures from his vacation have surfaced on social media and fans can’t stop gushing over his beautiful family. Ajith was joined by his wife Shalini and their two children--Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar on the holiday. (Also Read | Trisha reacts to claims of Vijay being bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu)

In the first photo, Ajith held his wife and daughter as his son stood in front of them. All of them smiled posing for the camera. For their day out, Ajith wore a white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers. Shalini opted for a navy blue polka-dotted dress.

In another photo, Ajith and Shalini twinned in black outfits. While he wore a black shirt and matching pants, she opted for a printed black top and pants. In the last photo, Ajith walked with his son Aadvik on the street.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the pictures. Reacting to the pictures, a person commented, “Beautiful family.” Another comment read, “A good actor, good husband and good father.”

Ajith is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Tamil film Thunivu. The film will release amid very high expectations on the Pongal festival. The project marks the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also stars Manju Warrier in a key role.

The film’s trailer was released over the weekend. Going by the visuals, the film is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. Ajith is seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control of a bank with hostages.

Ajith is next teaming up with Vignesh Shivn for the first time. To be produced by Lyca, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the co-star. When the project was announced earlier this year in May, Vignesh took to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic).”, he tweeted.

Recently, Ajith, who had been sporting a thick and long beard for close to a year for the shooting of Thunivu, had finally gone clean shaven and his new look caught the attention of his fans. After a picture of Ajith in his new look surfaced on social media a couple of weeks ago, several fans wondered if the clean-shaven look is for his next film with Vignesh Shivn.

