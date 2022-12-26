Trisha reacts to claims of Vijay being bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu: ‘Both are…'

Actor Trisha Krishnan, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming Tamil film Raangi, has opened up about the comparison between Vijay and Ajith. Recently, producer Dil Raju said that Vijay is the ‘number one star in Tamil Nadu’. Reacting to his statement, Trisha said she can’t say who’s a bigger star as both of them are veterans and enjoy superstar status. Also read: Dil Raju calls Vijay bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu

Earlier in December, Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith’s Thunivu clashed at the box office. Dil Raju had called Vijay a bigger star than Ajith in Tamil Nadu. His words did not well down too well with the fans of both the stars.

Now during an interview with Galatta, Trisha shared her opinion on what she feels about Vijay being considered a bigger star than Ajith. She said, “I personally don’t believe in the numbers game. It is just a tag attached to your last film. If your last film does well, you’re considered number 1. If you don’t have a release for a while, there’ll be someone else in that position."

She also said that she can’t pick one between Ajith and Vijay. “Even before I started working, they’ve been around as veterans. We watch their films as an audience. If you pick a person from the theatre, they’re watching their films for the joy of watching. Even though they have fan clubs, I think this numbers game is something we started. Both are very big superstars. How can I say who’s bigger,” she reasoned.

Meanwhile, rumours within the industry suggest Trisha is reuniting with Vijay after 15 years in an upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film.

Meanwhile, Trisha’s Raangi releases this week in cinemas. Touted an action-thriller, the film features her in the role of a journalist. She was last seen on screen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, in which she played the role of Kundhavi.

Trisha recently clocked 20 years in the industry. In 2002, Trisha made her acting debut opposite Suriya in Tamil romantic drama, Mounam Pesiyadhe. She’s worked in over 50 films across all southern languages and in a couple of Hindi projects too.

