Internet says ‘like father, like son’ after Ajith's son Aadvik dominates athletics in school: Racing runs in their blood

Ajith's son dominates the race

Ajith's wife and former actor Shalini Ajith took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and shared a video of her son Aadvik running much ahead of his competitors on an athletics track at his school. She merely posted a bunch of emojis in her caption – sparkle, celebration, and white heart emojis. She can also be heard hooting for her son in the video as he wins the race.

The internet was equally impressed by Aadvik's athletic skills as it compared those to his father's. An Instagram user commented, “Super star (red heart emoji).” Another wrote, “Kutty AK (red heart and cat with heart eyes emojis).” Several users put it aptly, “Like father, like son!” A user conveyed the same thought by sharing a GIF of Mufasa and his cub Simba from Disney's 1994 Hollywood cult animated adventure film, The Lion King.

“No DNA test required! Congrats champ!,” stated another comment. “Ajith sir conquered the race track, and now his son is ruling the athletic field. Guess racing runs in their blood – true kings of speed! (racing flag and fire emojis),” said a user.

Ajith's recent achievements

On the eve of Republic Day, the Indian government announced it would honour Ajith with the Padma Bhushan, the country's third-highest civilian honour. Ajith made his debut in 1993 with Amaravathi. Vaalee, Mugavari, Mankatha, and Yennai Arindhaalankatha are some of his blockbuster films. On the acting front, Ajith will be next seen in Vidaamuyarchi.

Ajith is also a sports enthusiast. He has an impressive history in motorsports. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith also began his racing career with motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship. He also owns the racing team Ajith Kumar Racing. He launched his team in September last year.