Anandhi Ajay breaks down in tears after Vijay's Jana Nayagan cuts all her scenes; internet says ‘please be strong’

It always feels good to see the culmination of all your efforts. But this dream of an Tamil actor Anandhi Ajay ended on an emotional note as she was informed that all her scenes have been edited out of the film, Jana Nayagan, which is led by Vijay. The movie finally hit the big screen after a long delay of seven months and its online leak on July 23. This movie is the last movie of Vijay, which he made before stepping into politics and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The actor posted an emotional video on her Instagram page regarding the sadness she felt.

Anandhi Ajay gets emotional after Jana Nayagan release

Vijay's Jana Nayagan cuts Anandhi Ajay's scenes, actor breaks down in tears: 'Worked on it for a year'.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She uploaded a video on Instagram on Thursday, where she broke down while explaining the unexpected situation in Tamil language. The actor explained that she had shot for the film for almost one year and she was eagerly waiting to see herself on screen. She said in Tamil, “Actually, I have acted in several films and a lot of it is edited away. However, I have never been sad or regretted it. But, I feel bad that the scene I had acted in Jana Nayagan got edited. That is because Jana Nayagan was the first film I committed to during my comeback. I was waiting for one-and-a-half year for the release of this film. That too, a combination with sir (Vijay).”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She went onto add, “The movie is fantastic. Everyone please go watch it. Moreover, it focuses on women's empowerment. If he were going to act in future movies, I could have tried to act with him again. But this is his last movie.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She went onto add, “The movie is fantastic. Everyone please go watch it. Moreover, it focuses on women's empowerment. If he were going to act in future movies, I could have tried to act with him again. But this is his last movie.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“I actually went to the theater so happily, thinking, 'Okay, my scene will be there. The combination scene with Thalapathy will be there.' I went in with that thought and didn't expect it to get edited out. Feeling so unlucky, but it's okay,” he concluded her video as she was in tears.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans rally behind Anandhi Ajay

Soon after the video went viral, fans and well-wishers filled the comments section with messages of support and encouragement. One user wrote, “I can really relate to how you feel, dear. Please be strong... we are all with you. You are very talented and a wonderful human being. Everything happens for a reason; something big is waiting for you @anandhi_offl. Be strong and don't give up.”

Another comment read, “You will get a great lead role very soon. Everything will happen for a reason. Be positive.”

A third user questioned the repeated cuts to her work and wrote, “What’s this? Why are they deleting your scenes especially? Why is this happening everytime? Once is acceptable but not multiple times. Dear Directors of Kollywood, this is not a joke. Stay strong @anandhi_offl something big is on its way."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A fourth user commented, “Don't worry; you deserve more. Stay strong.”

Who is Anandhi Ajay?

Anandhi Ajay is a very recognizable name in Tamil Television. Anandhi has featured in various shows such as Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Apart from being an actor, she is a classic dancer and a yoga lover. Some of the reality shows that Anandhi has participated in include Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No.1 Season 6 & 7 and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.

Jana Nayagan box office collection

Jana Nayagan stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Even though the film opened to mixed reactions, the film opened to decent numbers in terms of box-office collections. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹41 crore in India net on its opening day through 13,067 screenings. It has also made ₹48.27 crore in India and ₹78.27 crore in worldwide collections with ₹30 crore from outside India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tamil version of the film posted the highest figure with ₹36.50 crore, then comes Telugu version with ₹2.75 crore. The Hindi version earned ₹1.75 crore. Even with an impressive start, Jana Nayagan failed to beat the first-day record of Vijay set by his previous films. The Beast film had earned ₹49.30 crore on its opening day and GOAT earned ₹44 crore on opening day.