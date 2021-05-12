Annaatthe: Rajinikanth returns home after month-long schedule, wife welcomes him with aarti. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday returned home from Hyderabad after completing a month-long shooting schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. Upon his arrival at his residence, he was welcomed with aarti by his wife Latha.

Rajinikanth boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film which has been directed by Siva.

Rajinikanth’s publicist took to Twitter to share the pictures of the veteran star from the airport. He can be seen wearing white dhoti and white shirt with a black sling bag.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rajinikanth is seen being welcomed with aarti by his wife.

In December 2020, the shoot of the project came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad.

A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.

Keerthy will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

On being signed for the film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”