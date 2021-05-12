Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Annaatthe: Rajinikanth returns home after month-long schedule, wife welcomes him with aarti. Watch
tamil cinema

Annaatthe: Rajinikanth returns home after month-long schedule, wife welcomes him with aarti. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth completed a month-long shooting schedule in Hyderabad for Annaatthe and returned home to Chennai. Welcoming him with an aarti was wife Latha Rajinikanth.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Rajinikanth's film Annaatthe's shoot had to be stopped abruptly after eight crew members tested positive to Covid-19 last year.

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday returned home from Hyderabad after completing a month-long shooting schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. Upon his arrival at his residence, he was welcomed with aarti by his wife Latha.

Rajinikanth boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film which has been directed by Siva.

Rajinikanth’s publicist took to Twitter to share the pictures of the veteran star from the airport. He can be seen wearing white dhoti and white shirt with a black sling bag.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rajinikanth is seen being welcomed with aarti by his wife.

In December 2020, the shoot of the project came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad.

A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.

Also read: Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on'

Keerthy will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

On being signed for the film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday returned home from Hyderabad after completing a month-long shooting schedule of his upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. Upon his arrival at his residence, he was welcomed with aarti by his wife Latha.

Rajinikanth boarded a private jet to reach Chennai after completing his portion in the film which has been directed by Siva.

Rajinikanth’s publicist took to Twitter to share the pictures of the veteran star from the airport. He can be seen wearing white dhoti and white shirt with a black sling bag.

In a video that has surfaced online, Rajinikanth is seen being welcomed with aarti by his wife.

In December 2020, the shoot of the project came to a standstill after eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus in Hyderabad.

A day later, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in Hyderabad after his blood pressure fluctuated drastically. The shoot was immediately halted and Rajinikanth returned to Chennai the next day. Upon being discharged from the hospital, Rajinikanth was advised a week of bed rest with not much physical activity.

After four months, Rajinikanth finally returned to a film set. Annaatthe, which is gearing up for this Diwali release, also stars Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Khushbu Sundar in key roles.

Also read: Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on'

Keerthy will be seen playing Rajinikanth’s sister in the movie.

On being signed for the film, Keerthy said in a tweet: “Extremely happy to announce this magical milestone in my journey. From being awestruck by Rajinikanth to sharing screen space with him will be my most cherished memory in my life. Thank you director Siva and Sun Pictures.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajinikanth film latha rajinikanth annaatthe

Related Stories

bollywood

Radhe: Salman Khan 'should have been a singer, composer', says Zoom Zoom singer Iulia Vantur

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:15 PM IST
bollywood

Neena Gupta on essaying role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in Goodbye: 'I am very intimidated by him'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 05:05 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Elephant’s cricket skills impress former England skipper Michael Vaughan

Man finds ‘human baby-sized’ frog in Solomon Islands

Sanchez the alligator enjoys ride by gazing out of window. Watch

Nothing to see here, just an adorable bunny getting some Vitamin C
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Covaxin
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP