Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi film promises to be a rip-roaring horror comedy

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming Tamil film Annabelle Sethupathi, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17, was unveiled on Monday. The film looks to be a rip-roaring horror comedy, going by the visuals.

Taapsee took to Twitter to share the trailer. The film marks her maiden collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi, who was recently seen in Tamil film Master.

Going by the trailer, it looks like the entire story unfolds in a haunted palace which was once owned by Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee.

The film was predominantly shot in and around Jaipur. It also stars Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore and Rajendra Prasad.

The last time Taapsee was in the Tamil film was in Game Over. She has another Tamil film titled Jana Gana Mana in the offing. Tipped to be a remake of Akshay Kumar’s Baby; the film stars Jayam Ravi in the lead. It has been directed by I Ahmed.

In Telugu, Taapsee has a thriller named Mishan Impossible in her kitty. The project has already gone on the floors. It is directed by Swaroop RSJ, who rose to fame with crime thriller Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Kamal Hassan’s upcoming Tamil action thriller Vikram. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist.

Last year, Vijay Sethupathi was supposed to make his Hindi debut via Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, an Indian adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. He was originally signed to play the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba.

When Vijay couldn’t take up the project, rumours emerged that it was due to his weight issues. However, he clarified in an interview why he couldn’t be part of the project. He mentioned that the pandemic affected the dates he had set aside for the project.