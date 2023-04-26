AR Rahman asks his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi, tells her to talk in Tamil at event. Watch

Music composer AR Rahman asked his wife Saira Banu to speak in Tamil and not in Hindi at an event. Recently, the musician attended an awards show in Chennai with Saira. The anchor of the show invited Saira on stage to speak. She also held an award, in a video shared on Twitter by a fan. (Also Read | AR Rahman asks Madhushree to learn Tamil after she won back-to-back awards for Mallipoo)

AR Rahman urged his wife Saira Banu not to speak in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As Saira stood next to him, AR Rahman spoke in Tamil, "I don’t like to watch my interviews again. She keeps playing again and again and watching because she loves my voice." Saira Banu smiled as he said this. The anchor then asked Saira to speak. Before she could address the audience, AR Rahman told her, "Don’t talk in Hindi, speak in Tamil." Saira closed her eyes and said, "Oh my God." The audience laughed and clapped.

She then continued, "Good evening everyone. Sorry, I can't speak fluently in Tamil. So, please excuse me. I am super, super happy and excited because his voice is my favourite. I fell in love with his voice. That's all I can say." AR Rahman tied the knot with Saira Banu in 1995. They are parents to three children – Khatija, Raheema and Ameen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, singer Madhushree bagged three awards in succession for her song Mallipoo from the Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. On Twitter she wrote, “Hattrick Anana Davikatan awards on March 30, Behindwoods Gold Icons awards on April 1, JFW awards on April 2 for Mallipoo song in Chennai." AR Rahman quoted Madhushree’s tweet and wrote ‘congratulations’. In his tweet, he also shared a link to a page on ‘what is the fastest way to learn Tamil’ on Quora.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AR Rahman has often spoken about his family. Recently, he talked about his daughter Khatija's song Sagavasi after it got millions of views on YouTube. "As a father I am always proud of her, she is a unique daughter, she has her own personality....lot of tough things on social media, she has single-handedly fought all those wars and yet she is kind. She is an amazing human being and god bless her," he had said.

Currently, AR Rahman is awaiting the release of the upcoming period action Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2, helmed by Mani Ratnam. He has composed music for the film. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. It is all set to release on April 28.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10