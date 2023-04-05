AR Rahman asks Madhushree to learn Tamil after she won back-to-back awards for Mallipoo, fans love his sense of humour

Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Wednesday took to Twitter to congratulate singer Madhushree, who bagged three awards in succession for her song Mallipoo from the Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which he had composed music for. Rahman used the opportunity to get cheeky and asked Madhushree to learn Tamil quickly. Also read: AR Rahman believes India sends wrong movies for the Oscars AR Rahman reacted to Madhushree's hattrick awards for Mallipoo.

Madhushree took to Twitter to announce that she’s elated to have won three awards back-to-back for her song Mallipoo. She wrote: “Hattrick Anana Davikatan awards on March 30, Behindwoods Gold Icons awards on April 1, JFW awards on April 2 for Mallipoo song in Chennai." Rahman quoted Madhushree’s tweet and wrote ‘congratulations’. In his tweet, he also shared a link to a page on ‘what is the fastest way to learn Tamil’ on Quora.

Several fans love Rahman’s cheeky response. One user wrote, “That link. Bhai on savage mode (sic).” Another user wrote in Tamil, “Rahman sir has a cheeky sense of humour (sic).” One more user wrote, “Rahman is wilding. What is that link? (sic).” Another tweet read: “ARR (AR Rahman) is a genius. ARR is a maestro. ARR is also just another Tamil guy when he interacts with non-Tamils (sic).”

A Bengali by descent, Madhushree collaborated with AR Rahman for the first time in the 2002 film, Saathiya. Two years later, she again sang in Rahman’s music for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva as well as its Tamil version, Aayutha Ezhuthu. She continued to collaborate with Rahman in projects like Kisna, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Sivaji: The Boss and Jodhaa Akbar, among others. Last year, she returned to sing in Tamil cinema after a gap of six years with Rahman’s Mallipoo, which was an instant chartbuster. The song is from the film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, is the story of a timid boy from a small town in Tamil Nadu moving to Mumbai and eventually becoming a gangster. Silambarasan TR was lauded for his performance by his critics and audiences alike. The film marked his third collaboration with Gautham.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON