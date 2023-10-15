Art director Milan dies of cardiac arrest during shoot of Ajith Kumar’s Vidaamuyarchi

Art director Milan Fernandez died on October 15. According to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Milan died while working on his next film with actor Ajith Kumar in Azerbaijan. (Also read: Mark Antony sets OTT release date, to stream on Prime Video India from October 13)

Art director suffered cardiac arrest

Milan felt uneasy on set during the shoot and was sweating profusely.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by The Times of India, Milan was working on the new film of Ajith that is titled Vidaamuyarchi. The shoot had started earlier this month. Vidaamuyarchi is directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions. The makers also tweeted about Milan's death.

Milan had worked in many of Ajith's previous films, and was preparing for the shoot today, when he began to feel uneasy. The production team of the film rushed him to a hospital where he succumbed to a massive heart attack.

According to the source quoted by the portal, Milan was feeling uneasy on set. The source said, "Milan had a cardiac arrest that proved to be fatal. He had returned to the hotel last night after shoot and was normal. But this morning, he'd assembled everyone in his team for work. But later, he had complained of uneasiness and was sweating a lot. The production team had arranged a car to be taken to the hospital. However, even before they reached the hospital, Milan had passed away."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More details

The production banner of Vidaamuyarchi took to their X account to share condolences. "Our sincere and deepest condolences to our Art Director @MilanFern30 May his soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family & beloved ones (folded hands emoticon)" read the caption. Film distributor Karthik Raviverma shared the news on his X account and wrote, "#VidaaMuyarachi Art Director MILAN passed away in Shooting spot at Azerbaijan."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Milan has worked in a number of Tamil films in his decades-spanning career, which include Billa, Velayudham, Veeram, Vettaikaaran, Thunivu, Endrendrum Punnagai, Vedalam, Annaatthe and Pathu Thala among others. He is survived by his wife, who is now in Chennai, and his son.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON