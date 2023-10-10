Mark Antony sets OTT release date, to stream on Prime Video India from October 13

Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah-starrer Mark Anthony is all set to premiere on OTT this month. The film has now set its OTT release on Prime Video India for October 13. The Tamil film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, received positive response from audiences for its entertaining, retro-style drama. It also stars Ritu Varma and Abhinaya as the female leads. The film turned out to be the biggest hit in Vishal's career. (Also read: Mark Antony Twitter reviews: Vishal and SJ Suryah's Tamil film wows amid Jawan buzz; fans say 'prepare for mad climax') Mark Antony released in theatres on September 15.

OTT release

On Tuesday, Prime Video India took to their social media to announce that Mark Anthony is set for release on the platform on October 13. The film revolves around two gangsters, Mark and Antony, who acquire a mobile phone that has the ability to time travel. Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the film released in theatres on September 15. The music of the film is scored by GV Prakash Kumar, while the cinematographer is Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty has done the editing. Sunil and Selvaraghavan appear in the film in important roles.

About Mark Antony

A sci-fi adventure set in the '90s, Mark Antony is a gripping blend of futuristic technology and the violent world of gangsters. Mark (Vishal), the son of Antony (also played by Vishal), gets access to a unique telephone that allows him to communicate with people in his past. Shrouded by the mystery of his parents’ deaths, Mark is determined to use the device and get answers to the questions that can help him find closure. But nothing seems as he imagined it to be, when he uncovers many long-kept secrets and the true intentions and motives of his guardian and adoptive father – Jackie (SJ Suryah). How will Mark react to this new twisted reality? And will he be able to influence his past using the telephone?

More details

Mark Antony has also been in the news for more reasons. Last month, actor Vishal claimed that he paid a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh to get a censor certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification before the release of the Hindi version of the film. The Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced soon after that it initiated an inquiry into the claims.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail