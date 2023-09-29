Ashoke Pandit demands CBI inquiry into Vishal's allegations of bribery at CBFC; ministry orders probe

A day after actor Vishal claimed to have paid a bribe of ₹6.5 lakh for the certification of his new film Mark Antony at the Mumbai office of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), former CBFC member Ashoke Pandit demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. Speaking with India Today, the filmmaker also claimed that the people, who took the money are not part of the board or its office. Also read: Vishal accuses CBFC of corruption, claims he paid ₹6.5 lakh to get certificate for Hindi release) Ashoke Pandit demands a CBI inquiry into bribery allegations made by Vishal.

Ashoke Pandit demands CBI inquiry

The central Information and Broadcasting Ministry announced Friday that it initiated an inquiry into the claims by Tamil actor Vishal. Ashoke told the news website, “On behalf of IFTDA (Indian Film and Television Directors' Association), we are writing a letter to Prasoon Joshi and demanding a CBI inquiry on these charges. The people who have taken the money are not employees of CBFC, so whoever the money was given to has to be investigated.”

I&B ministry orders inquiry into the matter

Announcing an inquiry over the matter, the official handle of the ministry posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), “The issue of corruption in CBFC brought forth by actor @VishalKOfficial is extremely unfortunate. The Government has zero tolerance for corruption and the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved."

“A senior officer from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has been deputed to Mumbai to conduct an inquiry today itself. We request everyone to cooperate with the Ministry, by providing information about any other instance of harassment by CBFC at jsfilms.inb@nic.in,” it added.

Vishal had posted a video and accused CBFC officials at Mumbai office of bribery. He claimed he was asked to pay ₹6.5 lakh in exchange for the screening and a U/A certificate for his film. The Hindi version of his film Mark Antony released on September 28. In his post, Vishal also shared details of the bank accounts in which the bribe was transferred in two installments.

Ashoke Pandit on ‘high power inquiry’

Ashoke also told news agency ANI that the names mentioned by Vishal are not employees of CBFC, according to his knowledge. “Accusing a CBFC officer at this stage is not right... But if allegations are being made, then we demand a CBI inquiry because the allegations are very serious... It is obvious that any officer who demands money will not take it (directly) into his account... These two people he named should be asked if they have taken the money on someone's behalf at the CBFC... High power inquiry should be initiated," Ashoke Pandit said.

