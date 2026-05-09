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C Joseph Vijay is the new CM of Tamil Nadu: Atlee, GV Prakash Kumar, Sibi Sathyaraj cheer ahead of oath ceremony

TVK chief Thiru C Joseph Vijay is all set to take oath as Tamil Nadu chief minister tomorrow, May 10, at 10 am from Chennai's Nehru Stadium.

May 09, 2026 10:27 pm IST
By Santanu Das
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After days of uncertainty and suspense, Vijay is finally set to become the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He will take oath at 10 am from Chennai's Nehru Stadium, Lok Bhavan said in statement on Saturday. This comes after Vijay met met Tamil Nadu Governor RV Arlekar at Lok Bhavan after his party secured the majority mark to form the government. The governor reportedly cancelled his Kerala trip and met Vijay, ending the suspense on Tamil Nadu government formation.

‘Congratulations to our Chief Minister Vijay’

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar meets TVK chief Vijay in connection with securing an invite from the latter to form the government, at the Lok Bhavan, in Chennai, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_09_2026_000438A) (PTI)

Several people from the Tamil film industry took to social media to cheer for Vijay. Music director GV Prakash Kumar tweeted, Finallly @TVKVijayHQ @actorvijay congrats to the new CM of Tamil Nadu …" Atlee took to his Instagram Stories to share the official statement which revealed that Vijay will be taking the oath the next day, signalling his excitement. Director Sibi Sathyaraj tweeted, "ஜோசப் விஜய் எனும் நான்! Congratulations to our Chief Minister @TVKVijayHQ Anna for creating history."

About TVK securing majority

"The Governor of Tamil Nadu has appointed Thiru C. Joseph Vijay as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry. The Governor has directed the Chief Minister designate to seek the vote of confidence of the Assembly on or before May 13, 2026. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Nehru Stadium, Chennai on 10th May 2026 at 10 am," the release added.

After he takes the oath, Vijay will become the first leader outside the DMK and AIADMK formations to head the Tamil Nadu government since 1967.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

vijay nehru stadium chief minister tamil nadu
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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / C Joseph Vijay is the new CM of Tamil Nadu: Atlee, GV Prakash Kumar, Sibi Sathyaraj cheer ahead of oath ceremony
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