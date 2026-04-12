Censor board shuts down 'false, baseless' claims linking it to Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak

As speculation and confusion around the leak of Jana Nayagan, Vijay's final film, grows, the Central Board of Film Certification has found itself in the crosshairs as well. After the unreleased film, which has been stuck with CBFC for months, was leaked in HD earlier this week, fingers were pointed at the Censor Board over the leak. The board has now vehemently denied such allegations.

CBFC denies role in Jana Nayagan leak

Jana Nayagan is a political thriller starring Vijay.

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The CBFC issued a statement on Saturday evening denying any link to the leak and saying all such claims are “baseless and false.”

A statement shared through PIB (Press Information Bureau) Maharashtra's official X account read, "Reports alleging that the Tamil film 'Jana Nayagan' has been leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and false."

The statement added that the digital print had been returned to the makers last month and is no longer with the board, dispelling speculation of a leak on their part. “Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of 'Jana Nayagan' was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since,” the statement further read.

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{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan leaked {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan leaked {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Thursday, scenes from the Tamil film Jana Nayagan surfaced online. The film, touted as superstar Vijay's last, has been delayed for months following a tiff with the CBFC. On Friday, the full film was uploaded on piracy sites. This led to widespread condemnation of the piracy from the Tamil and Telugu film fraternities, with everybody from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Vijay Deverakonda standing behind the film and Vijay. Fans of the actor urged others not to share the pirated version and wait for the film in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Thursday, scenes from the Tamil film Jana Nayagan surfaced online. The film, touted as superstar Vijay's last, has been delayed for months following a tiff with the CBFC. On Friday, the full film was uploaded on piracy sites. This led to widespread condemnation of the piracy from the Tamil and Telugu film fraternities, with everybody from Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Vijay Deverakonda standing behind the film and Vijay. Fans of the actor urged others not to share the pirated version and wait for the film in theatres. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the makers, KVN Productions, had also released an official statement asking people not to watch or share any leaked material. The production house said parts of the movie, and in some cases almost the full film, had been illegally circulated online. They also said strict legal action was being taken in the matter.

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan was slated for a release in January, but faced delays due to certification issues. The CBFC has objected to certain content in the film, and the film's release is nowin limbo. The film is Vijay's last before he joins politics in a full-fledged manner with his party, TVK. The actor and the party are contesting the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Meanwhile, fans are waiting for a fresh update on the film's release.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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