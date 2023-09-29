Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence's film opens at 7.5 crore

Chandramukhi 2 box office: Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut's horror comedy received a decent opening in theatres on Thursday. The film opened at ₹7.5 crore for all languages, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. The film has been directed by P Vasu and has Raghava in a dual role. Also read: Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews: First reactions to Kangana Ranaut’s performance in horror-comedy are positive

Chandramukhi 2 occupancy

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

The portal also reports that Chandramukhi 2 had 51.90 percent Tamil occupancy on Thursday whereas the occupancy for Telugu and Hindi shows stood at 42.65 percent and 12.77 percent, respectively. The Tamil film released on Thursday alongside two Hindi films The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3, which was Eid-e-Milad an-Nabi and Ganpati Visarjan holiday in parts of India.

More about Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. Recently, Raghava touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings ahead of the film release and also congratulated the senior actor for the success of Jailer.

The Chandramukhi 2 trailer showed a family moving into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja in another world that serves as the background for the mansion's story.

The film was set to release on September 15 but was postponed to September 28 due to technical issues. M. M. Keeravani has given music for the film. There is a family song Thori Bori in the film that features the family who moves into the mansion. Kangana's dance number Swagathaanjali and Raghava Lawrence's dance number Moruniye are also there in the film among others. All of them have been composed by Keeravani.

