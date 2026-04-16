Chennai Police book Vijay, TVK leaders for unauthorised roadshow ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay is in trouble again ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. Chennai police registered a case on Thursday against Vijay and TVK leader N Anand, better known as Bussy Anand, for allegedly conducting a roadshow without prior permission on Wednesday. (Also Read: Vignesh Shivan compares Vijay's Jana Nayagan leak to death: ‘My condolences’)

Vijay in trouble over unauthorised roadshow

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay during a roadshow ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in Chennai.(PTI)

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The News Minute reported that Chennai’s Mambalam police registered a case on April 16 against Vijay, general secretary and T Nagar candidate Bussy Anand and South Chennai district secretary Appunu for allegedly conducting a roadshow without permission. The case was filed based on a complaint by an Election Commission flying squad official.

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{{^usCountry}} The police reportedly granted Vijay permission to hold an event in a designated area. However, he allegedly proceeded with a roadshow along the busy stretch of T Nagar, Thousand Lights and Edmore, leading to traffic disruptions. The roadshow drew massive crowds across South Chennai, and supporters lined the streets as Vijay travelled in an open vehicle, waving to the public. A fan even handed him a bat with ‘Congratulations, CM brother’ written on it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police reportedly granted Vijay permission to hold an event in a designated area. However, he allegedly proceeded with a roadshow along the busy stretch of T Nagar, Thousand Lights and Edmore, leading to traffic disruptions. The roadshow drew massive crowds across South Chennai, and supporters lined the streets as Vijay travelled in an open vehicle, waving to the public. A fan even handed him a bat with ‘Congratulations, CM brother’ written on it. {{/usCountry}}

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Thousand Lights candidate JCD Prabhakar, T Nagar candidate Anand and Egmore candidate Raj Mohan reportedly joined Vijay as he passed through their constituencies. Police registered a case, including two sections of Section 223 (disobedience to an order lawfully issued by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vijay, his candidates or the TVK party have yet to make a statement about this at the time of writing.

Vijay’s transition to politics

In 2021, Vijay’s father, filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, registered a party in Vijay’s name. Back then, the actor filed a lawsuit against his father, his mother, Shoba, and 11 others to prevent them from using his name, photos, or the fan club (Vijay Makkal Iyakkam) for political purposes. This caused a temporary tiff between them, and the party was disbanded.

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In February 2024, Vijay announced the launch of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), with the intention of contesting the 2026 elections. He held his first maanaadu (public meet) in Vikravandi, which saw a massive turnout. Many believed that Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time would be Vijay’s final film.

However, even as he campaigned for TVK, he signed and completed another film, Jana Nayagan, with H Vinoth. The film, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, was supposed to be released in January for Pongal. However, it was postponed amid a delay in CBFC certification. On April 9, an HD print of the unreleased film was leaked online. TN elections will be held on April 23.

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