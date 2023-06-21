Singer Chinmayi Sripada reveals her twins' faces for the first time in cute birthday pics

Singer Chinmayi Sripada was blessed with twins in June last year. Recently, the singer shared the first-ever pictures of her twin babies' faces on the occasion of their first birthday. Chinmayi gave birth to twins – a son and a daughter – on June 18, 2022. She took to Instagram to share adorable pictures of her kids, Driptah and Sharvas, around their birthday. Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada shares selfie with baby bump, puts surrogacy rumours to rest

Chinmayi's birthday post

Chinmayi Sripada with her twins Sharvas and Driptah.

The first picture Chinmayi shared had the singer holding her babies in her arms and speaking on a video call with her husband Rahul. The next few photos showed candid moments of her twins playing and eating. Sharing her babies photos, Chinmayi wrote in her caption, 'It’s been the greatest blessing (heart emojis)."

A comment on her post read, "Aww, sending twice the love." One more read, "Twice as many birthday wishes, blessings and love." A person also commented, "Happiest birthday to cuties Shravas and Dripta." One more wrote, “Oh my God they are so big now!! Sending you and Rahul so much love.”

Chinmayi's baby announcement

The singer had announced the arrival of her and actor-husband Rahul Ravindran’s twins in June 2022, following which, a section of online users had claimed their babies were born via surrogacy.

Chinmayi had then schooled those who had been asking if she had her babies through surrogacy as she had never posted pictures of herself being pregnant. Chinmayi had shared a long note in which she had spoken about guarding her private life.

Chinmayi's only baby bump pic

In October last year, Chinmayi Sripada had shared the ‘only selfie’ she took during her pregnancy. She wrote in the caption, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).” She wore a yellow dress in the mirror selfie.

She had also shared a video explaining why she did not share her baby bump photos. The singer spoke about feeling scared after she had a miscarriage earlier, and wanting to safeguard her privacy. In her video, Chinmayi had also said she now had ‘a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs’ during her pregnancy.

