Chinmayi Sripada opens up about miscarriage, slams those doubting her pregnancy: 'Their opinion is not my problem'

Hours after Chinmayi Sripada shared the ‘only selfie’ she took during her pregnancy, the singer took to Instagram again, and shared a video explaining why she did not share her baby bump photos. The singer spoke about feeling scared after she had a miscarriage earlier, and wanting to safeguard her privacy. In her video, Chinmayi also said she now had ‘a little bit of regret about not taking many photographs’ during her pregnancy. Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada shares selfie with baby bump, puts surrogacy rumours to rest

Sharing her video on Tuesday, Chinmayi said, "I posted a photograph of myself from 32 weeks pregnant just because I think now I have a little bit of regret about not taking more photographs. But I have already mentioned on my YouTube channel I was slightly mind messed that I should have a healthy pregnancy especially post my miscarriage. After 32 weeks, or even after then, I think I was scared… I was still showing up at dubbing, and recordings and telling people not to take any photographs, and completely respect my privacy. I even had a press meet around the time, and even then the media was really respectful.”

In the video, Chinmayi also addressed rumours of her babies being born via surrogacy. “So as far as these constant questions on surrogacy, I think it really doesn't matter if somebody had a baby through surrogacy, IVF, or normal delivery or a caesarian delivery. It really doesn't matter. A mother is a mother, whether it is a human or pet parents. So, I really don't care if people think I had babies through surrogacy, it is up to them to assume whatever they want. Their opinion on me is not my problem,” she said.

The singer had announced the arrival of her and actor-husband Rahul Ravindran’s twins in June, following which a section of online users had claimed their babies were born via surrogacy. Chinmayi had responded to those, who had sent her messages and asked if she had opted for surrogacy by sharing a long note, where she had spoken about guarding her private life. Earlier on Tuesday, Chinmayi had shared a picture of her baby bump for the first time. She wrote in the caption, “The only selfie I took throughout pregnancy. The only. Here at almost 32 weeks (sic).” She wore a yellow dress in the mirror selfie.

