Chiranjeevi tells Jason Sanjay he looks exactly like his dad Vijay did in the '90s: ‘Why aren’t you acting?'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, is set to debut as a director in the film industry soon. At an event promoting his debut film Sigma in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi stated that Jason looked exactly like his father did in the early 1990s. He also stated that he questioned the debutant about not becoming an actor. Here’s how he responded.

Chiranjeevi tells Jason Sanjay he looks like Vijay

Chiranjeevi pointed out similarities between Vijay from the 90s and Jason Sanjay.

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Vijay debuted in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father, SA Chandrasekhar. Chiranjeevi thought Jason looked exactly the same as the CM did back then. He said on stage while promoting Sigma, “When Jason came and invited me to this event, I said, you look exactly like your father did in 1993-94-95. Why aren’t you acting instead of directing? He said that writing and directing are something he has been interested in for a long time. So, he thought this was what he must pursue.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, instead of crediting his father for his creative genes, Chiranjeevi credited his grandparents, Chandrasekhar and Shoba. “I feel that he imbibed qualities from both his grandfather and grandmother. His grandfather directed Chattaniki Kallu Levu (1981) and Devanthakudu (1984), and his grandmother wrote the stories for them,” said the actor, referring to his own Telugu films directed by Vijay’s dad and written by his mom. Chiranjeevi and Chandrasekhar also worked on Palletoori Monagadu (1983). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, instead of crediting his father for his creative genes, Chiranjeevi credited his grandparents, Chandrasekhar and Shoba. “I feel that he imbibed qualities from both his grandfather and grandmother. His grandfather directed Chattaniki Kallu Levu (1981) and Devanthakudu (1984), and his grandmother wrote the stories for them,” said the actor, referring to his own Telugu films directed by Vijay’s dad and written by his mom. Chiranjeevi and Chandrasekhar also worked on Palletoori Monagadu (1983). {{/usCountry}}

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Chiranjeevi also added, “So, he has it in his genes, not from his father, but from his grandparents. We know what great heights his grandfather and father have reached. I hope Jason Sanjay achieves the same with Sigma as he pursues his passion in filmmaking.”

Vijay’s work with his father

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Chandrasekhar launched his son Vijay as a hero in 1992 and directed several formative films that helped Vijay achieve stardom. He directed films such as Senthoorapandi (1993), Rasigan (1994), Deva (1995), Vishnu (1995), Maanbumigu Maanavan (1996), and Once More (1997). Vijay soon found his footing in the film industry and was a popular name by the 2000s, with Ajith Kumar being perceived as his rival.

About Jason Sanjay’s debut Sigma

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Sigma is directed by Jason and produced by Lyca Productions. Starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles, it was scheduled for release in July. However, its release was postponed when Vijay’s Jana Nayagan finally received CBFC certification after months of delay and hit screens. Jason’s debut is a heist film, and it remains to be seen how it fares when it releases in theatres on October 2.