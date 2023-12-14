Captain Miller, Thalapathy 68's cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal ‘triggering’

A lot of people, including celebs, might have been impressed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, but not cinematographer Siddhartha Nuni, whose recent work includes Thalapathy 68 and Captain Miller. Siddhartha took to social media to call out the film, writing about how triggering it was for him and going into detail about the aspects he found less than appealing in Animal. (Also Read: Animal worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol film makes ₹757 crore)

Siddhartha’s review

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Animal

Siddhartha penned a note on Instagram Stories that read, “I had watched ‘Animal’ yesterday and honestly the film had triggered me to no end. The films Nazi glorifying (wearing the swastika on the chest), justifying toxic masculinity with random alpha male theories, the no holds barred violence with no rule of law, marital rape, abusive relationships where the woman is relegated to be a mute bystander while the husband behaves like a brute.”

The cinematographer also wrote that the last shot of the film was ‘abusive,’ adding, “And the last shot of the film where the character of Ranbir Kapoor signals to the audience to come and suck his p***s were beyond redemption and abusive to the audiences’ minds. The fact that this film collected so much money reflects the social condition of the country we live in?”

Siddhartha also stated that despite the A rating, many were watching the film with their children, writing, “And for an A rated film, I have seen young children in the audience at a popular multiplex in Hyderabad. Where is the censorship and responsibility to protect young minds?”

Screenshot of the review Siddhartha posted (Instagram)

About Animal

Animal, which stars Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, tells the story of a man looking for validation from his emotionally distant father. Ranbir plays Ranvijay Singh, who gets on a warpath after an assassination attempt is made on his father, played by Anil. The film is going great guns at the box office and has received good response from the audience. However, certain themes in the film have been called out for glorifying misogyny.

