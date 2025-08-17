Coolie box office collection day 4 (updated live): Rajinikanth film slows but stays ahead of War 2, crosses 175 crore

Coolie box office collection: The juggernaut that is Rajinikanth's Coolie may not be stopping, but it is finally slowing down. After three strong days at the box office, the action thriller showed first signs of a slowdown at the ticket window on Sunday. But by then, the film had already broken many box office records and become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2025. Coolie box office collection day 4: Lokesh Kanagaraj has directed Rajinikanth in this action thriller.

Coolie box office update

Coolie earned ₹158.35 crore net in India in the first three days of its release. On Sunday, the collections slowed down considerably. According to Sacnilk, by 4 pm on Sunday, Coolie had earned ₹15.59 crore, taking its total four-day domestic haul to ₹175 crore. While the slowed earnings will hurt the film in the long run, it is still shaping up to have a great opening weekend. Internationally, too, Coolie has had a stellar run, earning over $16 million overseas in three days, and crossing ₹300 crore worldwide. It now needs to avoid a big drop on Monday to have a chance at reaching the ₹500-crore and eventually ₹600-crore mark.

War 2 vs Coolie box office

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, which released in theatres on the same day as Coolie, is lagging behind in the box office clash, despite getting more screens across India. While Coolie has already crossed ₹170 crore, and will reach the ₹200 crore mark soon, War 2 is lagging behind with ₹150 crore net in India. In addition, its overseas collection ($5 million) is much lower than Coolie's $16 million.

All about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as the titular hero. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a cameo. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, Coolie has been appreciated by fans.