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Crew member dies due to electrocution on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 set in Chennai, police launch investigation

A crew member working on the set of Rajinikanth's upcoming actioner, Jailer 2, died on Thursday in a freak accident.

May 15, 2026 07:58 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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A freak accident on the sets of Jailer 2, the upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer action film led to the death of a 28-year-old worker. News agency PTI reported on Thursday that worker died of electrocution while working on the film's set at a private studio in Chennai.

Jailer 2 crew member dies on set

Rajinikanth's still from Jailer 2 teaser announcement.(Instgaram)

Citing police sources, the report said that the deceased crew member has been identified as Karthikeyan. The incident occurred at the venue in Panaiyur. Preliminary investigations from the police have found that Karthikeyan suffered a fatal electric shock while engaging in art direction work, erecting a house-like set for the movie's shooting.

Kanathur police said that an FIR is yet to be filed, but further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances that led to the electrical leak and Karthikeyan's death. The film's team has not commented on the incident as of Friday morning.

Jailer 2's troubled production

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the sequel to the filmmaker's 2023 blockbuster Jailer, which remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time. It grossed over 600 crore worldwide. The production has been underway since last year. However, in April, the film faced a leak after clip from Jailer 2, reportedly taken on set, quickly spread across social media. Many, including fans, inevitably circulated the clip before it was taken down.

Jailer 2 sees Rajinikanth reprise his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, while Ramya Krishnan returns as his wife Vijaya. Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal will also return in the sequel after playing cameos in the first film. Mithun Chakraborty plays a key role. A release date for the film has yet to be announced.

 
electrocution rajinikanth
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