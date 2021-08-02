David Warner grooves to Vijay’s Vaathi Coming from Master, a fan calls him 'Warner Thalapathy'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Australian cricketer David Warner shared a new video where he was seen dancing to Vijay's hit number Vaathi Coming from Master.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 05:57 PM IST
In the past, David Warner has danced on songs featuring Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

Australian cricketer David Warner, who’s put his acting as well as dancing skills to great use on platforms such as Tik Tok and Instagram, has grooved to Vijay’s hit number Vaathi Coming from the film Master in his latest social media post.

Sharing the video, David wrote on Instagram: “Was bored today! Thoughts on these moves name the song? (sic).” It also featured David’s daughter making a cameo appearance.

The video was well received by fans. Commenting on the video, one fan wrote, “Warner Coming.” Another fan wrote: “We love your dance David bhai.” Yet another fan wrote: "Warner Thalapathy... Come to Tamil Nadu. You are always welcome."

Several fans used the fire emoji to applaud David’s effort to dance to the hit number of Vijay’s Master, which was released in cinemas earlier this year.

Over the last year, David posted several videos on Tik Tok and Instagram in which he has danced to hit numbers such as Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo and Mindblock from Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru.

When David danced to Butta Bomma, actor Allu Arjun thanked him for shaking a leg to his song.

Butta Bomma song became a rage on Tik Tok. The song is so popular that it recently made Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita to groove to it as well.

Last year, David also did a video in which he perfectly lip synced to a very popular dialogue from Mahesh Babu’s Telugu actioner Pokiri.

