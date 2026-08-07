DC Twitter reviews: Viewers say Anirudh's score is the backbone of gangster drama, praise Lokesh Kanagaraj's performance

DC is one of the most awaited Tamil films of the year. Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is one of the most prolific directors in the country, makes his acting debut in a lead role with the film alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. Viewers who saw the film on the first day took to X to share their unfiltered review of the film, and if the first reactions are anything to go by then DC is one of the best films of the year.

What are viewers saying about DC

Anirudh and Lokesh Kanagaraj saw the action-drama DC in theatres.

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A viewer wrote after watching the film, “#DC is a gripping cinematic experience from start to finish. #LokeshKanagaraj delivers a surprisingly intense performance, while @iWamiqaGabbi adds soul to the story with a mature and impactful role. #Anirudh's electrifying background score is the heartbeat of the film. A must-watch on the big screen.”

Another user wrote, “If you love Visaranai, Vada Chennai, Viduthalai, you would love #DC to the core. A different film that blends social issues, police atrocities and rebellions lives with great intensity. Every emotion touches your heart and every beat of Anirudh induces goosebumps. Pre-Interval, Interval, Pre-Climax & Climax are some freak shows.”

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Anirudh's score gets biggest applause

{{^usCountry}} Several viewers praised Anirudh's stylish background score and called it the film's strongest asset. “No words to praise you, man, @anirudhofficial! You are truly God’s gift to cinema and music lovers. What you’ve done in the first half of #DC has left me speechless. Absolute madness! Entire first half BGM is marvelous, but that interval block.. (folded hands emoticon),” said a viewer. “Boy oh boy, this is @anirudhofficial's GOLDEN SPOON with every theme working wonders and elevating big time on screen. Just cannot imagine the film without his work, and this is stuff worth awards next year,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several viewers praised Anirudh's stylish background score and called it the film's strongest asset. “No words to praise you, man, @anirudhofficial! You are truly God’s gift to cinema and music lovers. What you’ve done in the first half of #DC has left me speechless. Absolute madness! Entire first half BGM is marvelous, but that interval block.. (folded hands emoticon),” said a viewer. “Boy oh boy, this is @anirudhofficial's GOLDEN SPOON with every theme working wonders and elevating big time on screen. Just cannot imagine the film without his work, and this is stuff worth awards next year,” said another. {{/usCountry}}

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"DC is a well-presented action drama with a unique narration that keeps you engaged till the end. Even with its slow-paced storytelling, it never feels boring because the presentation and drama stay strong throughout.

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Interval block, action sequences, investigation episodes and emotional moments are major highlights. Lokesh Kanagaraj impresses in his acting debut, while Wamiqa delivers a powerful performance. Anirudh is the biggest backbone of the film. His soundtrack and score elevate almost every scene.

However A few moments could have explored the opposite perspective better, and some of the hero's decisions feel a bit convenient," said a viewer.

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Praise for Lokesh Kanagaraj

Many also praised Lokesh Kanagaraj's performance in his acting debut. “What a debut by #LokeshKanagaraj in #DC! Never once does it feel like you're watching a first-time lead actor. His screen presence, body language, dialogue delivery and intensity are absolutely top-notch. He fits seamlessly into the world of DC and carries the film with remarkable confidence. Here's hoping this isn't his last outing as an actor! As an actor, he delivers a Blockbuster!” read a review. A second user wrote, “Lokesh Kanagaraj is sensational as Das, Wamiqa Gabbi leaves a lasting impact, and Anirudh is the soul of the film with a thunderous score that lifts every scene.”

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In DC, Lokesh plays Devadas and Wamiqa stars as Chandra. It shows that Chandra’s parents in Kolkata illegally sold her into prostitution years ago. And she now has nowhere to go. Soon, it’s revealed that Devadas is wanted for killing a cop and Chandra, a doctor. He is revealed to have a gang, and the police are now on their heels. Lokesh last directed the 2025 Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which performed well at the box office but got lukewarm reviews.