Dhanush flaunts long hair, beard and moustache as he shares his look from Captain Miller, fans say he’s ‘killing it’

Actor Dhanush on Sunday shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming Tamil film Captain Miller, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran. He’s seen sporting an all-new look with long hair, thick beard and a moustache. A glimpse of Dhanush’s look for the movie has gotten his fans excited, who showered his latest post with heart emojis, and comments like ‘super’, ‘can’t wait’ and ‘killing it’. Also read: Dhanush officially announces Avik San's return in The Gray Man sequel

Sharing his photo with the caption ‘Captain Miller’, Dhanush added the face with sunglasses emoji. In the picture, the actor can also be seen wearing shades. Several fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of his post. Sharing the same picture, director Arun tweeted on Monday: “Killer Killer, Captain Miller! (sic).” Captain Miller is tipped to be a period romantic action-drama. The rest of the cast and crew of the movie are yet to be announced.

Dhanush sporting long hair and beard in his latest photo on Instagram.

Last seen on screen in Thiruchitrambalam, Dhanush will be soon seen in Naane Varuven, which releases next week. The film reunites him with his filmmaker-brother Selvaraghavan after a decade. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna. The teaser of Naane Varuven was released last week. The film, which sees the actor in a double role, will have the two characters played by Dhanush face off against each other.

Dhanush is currently shooting for upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Vaathi. The Telugu version of the movie has been titled Sir. Being directed by Venky Atluri, the film will see Dhanush play a professor. The project will mark Dhanush’s debut in Telugu industry. Samyuktha Menon has been roped in to play the leading lady while GV Prakash Kumar has been signed to compose music. The project is being bankrolled by Sithara Entertainment.

