Dhanush sends legal notice to couple claiming to be his biological parents, warns of 10 crore defamation suit

Dhanush and his father Kasthoori Raja recently sent a legal notice to a Madurai couple, who claimed that the actor was their biological son. The notice was sent through the actor's lawyer, S Haja Mohideen Gisthi. According to news agency ANI, in the notice, Dhanush and his father have also asked the couple to issue a press statement. (Also Read | Western audience wonders ‘who is Dhanush’ as actor’s fans flood comments sections of The Gray Man posts)

According to reports, the couple will have to state that all the allegations made by them are false and apologise for making such allegations. Failing to do so, they could face a defamation suit of ₹10 crore towards compensation for the loss of reputation.

"My clients hereby call upon you both to desist from making false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them henceforth. Failing compliance my clients will be constrained to approach the competent Courts to protect their rights in this regard and to prevent you from carrying on and making such false, untenable and defamatory allegations against them and you both will also be prosecuted for causing defamation and consequent loss of their reputation," reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Dhanush has several projects in the lineup. in April, Netflix shared the first look of Dhanush from his Hollywood debut The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. Dhanush is part of the Netflix film's ensemble cast, which also includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Jessica Henwick, Billy Bob Thornton and Wagner Moura.

Based on Mark Greaney's 2009 novel of the same name, The Gray Man is billed as an action-thriller which revolves around a freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry, played by Ryan. In an interview with PTI last December, Dhanush had said he loved working on The Gray Man and described collaborating with the Russo brothers "a very good learning experience". He was last seen in the 2022 Tamil action film Maaran.

In April, Dhanush also finished shooting for director Selvaraghavan's film Naane Varuven. The actor took to Twitter to announce the action thriller movie. "And it's a wrap #Naanevaruven HE IS COMING," Dhanush wrote alongside a black-and-white picture of him sitting on the top of a car in the mountains. The film also stars Yogi Babu, Indhuja Ravichandran, and Elli AvrRam.

