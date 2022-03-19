Dhanush sings own lyrics on stage as he attends Ilaiyaraaja concert with sons, fans go 'lyricist of the year'. Watch

Actor Dhanush was spotted with his sons Yatra and Linga attending a concert of veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja in Chennai. In videos and pictures posted on social media, the actor can be seen enjoying the concert with his sons, and also sharing the stage with Ilaiyaraaja. Dhanush even sang a few of his original lyrics along with the composer, impressing fans with his musical abilities. (Also read: Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Composer Ilaiyaraaja performed in Chennai on Friday as part of his Rock with Raaja concert series. Dhanush was seen in the audience sitting with his two sons. Notably, this was Dhanush's first public appearance since his split from wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in January.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In pictures posted by film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter, Dhanush and his sons can be seen in the audience enjoying the concert. In some other photographs from the same post, Dhanush can be seen on the stage as well. The actor was dressed simply in a white shirt and white lungi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video posted by a fan account, the actor can be seen singing with his own improvised lyrics as Ilaiyaraaja also sings along. "Our @dhanushkraja own lyrics for Yathra and Linga at #RockWithRaja concert," the caption for the video read. Several fans appreciated Dhanush's musical skills. Calling him 'lyricist of the year', one fan tweeted, "what soulful lyrics". Another fan commented on his voice quality. Many others commented or replied with heart emojis.

Dhanush separated with wife Aishwaryaa, daughter of veteran actor Rajinikanth, earlier this year. The two announced this on social media in identical posts. The two had tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Dhanush congratulated Aishwaryaa for her new song Payani, calling her 'my friend' in his tweet. Their interaction on social media barely months after their separation was hailed by fans as mature.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.