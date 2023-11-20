Dhanush's elder son Yatra fined for violating traffic rules: report

The police have fined Yatra, the elder son of Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, for violating traffic rules. As per India Today, a video on social media platforms showed Yatra riding a superbike. He was riding the bike without a driving license at Poes Garden in Chennai. (Also Read | Dhanush, ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth attend son Yatra's school event together. See pics)

Yatra caught on camera riding a bike

Dhanush with his elder son Yatra and younger son Linga.

As per the report, the traffic police conducted an investigation. Yatra is still not legally allowed to drive or ride a vehicle as he is 17 years old. A video of him riding the bike emerged on the internet. The clip showed an instructor teaching Yatra how to ride the two-wheeler.

Fine imposed on Yatra

As the number plate of the bike wasn't visible in the video and Yatra was wearing a mask, the police questioned Aishwaryaa. After the inquiry, a fine was imposed on Yatra for breaching traffic regulations and riding without a license.

About Yatra

In July this year, Dhanush visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh with Yatra and his younger son Linga. Last year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa attended Yatra's school function. They also posed with their sons at the event. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa announced their divorce on Instagram in January last year.

They tied the knot in 2004. While Yatra was born in 2006, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa welcomed Linga in 2010. A few months ago, Dhanush had posted pictures on Instagram with Yatra.

About Dhanush's upcoming films

Dhanush is all set to portray legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biographical drama. The yet-untitled movie will start filming in October 2024 with the release slated for mid-2025.

He also has the tentatively titled D51 in the pipeline. Apart from Dhanush, the film also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammula. As per a statement, the film is being "mounted on a grand scale in multiple languages."

