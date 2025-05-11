Dude: Pradeep Ranganathan goes shirtless in second look, film to release on Diwali

Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju debuted a quirky second look for their upcoming feature Dude. Mythri Movie Makers announced that the film will be releasing in theatres this Diwali. They also shared a second poster of the film on Sunday, which has got fans talking about the possible clash with Suriya's next, which will also release on Diwali. (Also read: Karthik Subbaraj reveals how Suriya reacted when he pitched a 15-minute single-shot almost ruined by rain in Retro) Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's next is titled Dude.

Dude second look

Pradeep took to his X account on Sunday and shared the second poster of the film. It had Pradeep flaunting his shirtless look, standing beside Mamitha Baiju. In the caption, he wrote, “It will be a #Dude Diwali in Tamil Telugu Malayalam Kannada and Hindi. #DudeDiwali”

Earlier Mythri Movie Makers, the production house for the film had shared details about the release in a separate post. It read, “The #DUDE is coming with his LOVE for a Blasting & Entertaining Diwali in theatres ❤‍🔥🥁All set for a MASSIVE DIWALI 2025 RELEASE 💥💥In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi.⭐ing ‘The Sensational’ @pradeeponelife 🎬 Written and directed by @Keerthiswaran_ A @SaiAbhyankkar musical.”

Dude will mark the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran and is also Mythri's second Tamil production. It's first was superstar Ajith Kumar’s hit Good Bad Ugly, which went to become a big box office success.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the poster, several fans added to the comments. A fan said, “Diwali release mass fans! Can't wait to see what's in store.” A second fan commented, “Another Blockbuster Loading!” A comment read, “So clash with Suriya 45? Waiting to see what's next in store for the two films!” “Mass diwali action awaits if Dude and Suriya's next comes together!” said another.

Pradeep Ranganathan was last seen in Dragon. The film faced stiff competition from the Dhanush-directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) but received favourable reviews from fans, and outperformed at the box office.