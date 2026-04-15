LIK actor Edin Rose says she's worried for mother residing in Dubai amid West Asia conflict: ‘Value people around you’

Actor Edin Rose of Bigg Boss 18-fame might have debuted in Tamil last week with Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany, but she says some part of her is filled with worry for her mother. As the West Asia conflict between Israel-US and Iran rages on, the actor is one among those who have been deeply affected by it. She tells Hindustan Times that it has made her value her family and loved ones more than ever. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 18's Edin Rose researched how AI processes emotions for role in Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Insurance Kompany)

Edin Rose is worried for Dubai residing mother

Edin Rose recently debuted in Tamil with Vignesh Shivan's Love Insurance Kompany.

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Edin was born and raised in Dubai before moving to India in 2020 to pursue a career in modelling and acting. So, even as she has made Mumbai her home, Dubai will always be where her heart lies. “Dubai is home for me. My family, including my mother, is there. So whatever is happening in the region deeply affects me,” she tells me. Her father passed away in March 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} Edin also recalls happier times in Dubai as a child, sharing that the conflict has made her value her family more. “I’ve spent my childhood there, and my thoughts are constantly with my loved ones. Situations like these make you value peace, safety, and the people around you even more,” she says. Flights to and from Dubai continue to face disruptions, but the airspace has been opened. Debris from missiles intercepted by the UAE continues to fall in the region. On being harassed outside Delhi temple {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Edin also recalls happier times in Dubai as a child, sharing that the conflict has made her value her family more. “I’ve spent my childhood there, and my thoughts are constantly with my loved ones. Situations like these make you value peace, safety, and the people around you even more,” she says. Flights to and from Dubai continue to face disruptions, but the airspace has been opened. Debris from missiles intercepted by the UAE continues to fall in the region. On being harassed outside Delhi temple {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This comes even as Edin is struggling to cope with something traumatic she went through last year in October. As she stood outside a temple in Delhi and waited for her photographer, she claimed in a Reel she posted back then that a man touched her inappropriately at 7 AM. She also stated that she had taken help from a man at the temple, and later, the photographer arrived and slapped the man multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes even as Edin is struggling to cope with something traumatic she went through last year in October. As she stood outside a temple in Delhi and waited for her photographer, she claimed in a Reel she posted back then that a man touched her inappropriately at 7 AM. She also stated that she had taken help from a man at the temple, and later, the photographer arrived and slapped the man multiple times. {{/usCountry}}

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Recalling the harrowing incident, the actor says, “It was a very traumatising experience, and incidents like these can be overwhelming. Stricter laws should be enforced to ensure safety.” She also takes into account the rising number of incidents of actors being mobbed in public. “As public figures, we are grateful for the love, but there also needs to be respect for personal space.” The incident outside the Delhi temple has changed her, she says. “I’ve become more cautious and aware of my surroundings now, while also not letting such incidents overshadow the genuine love fans have for us,” she rounds off.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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