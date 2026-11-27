Distributor and exhibitor Tiruppur Subramaniam recently spoke about how Tamil cinema had a good 2026 and the industry's current state. Criticising actors for not being consistent in delivering good films every year, Subramaniam said in a video posted on Sri Sakthi Cinemas' YouTube channel that this year theatres were saved only by four or five films, crediting Suriya for most of it. He also called out other actors by name for not picking up the slack.

How Suriya saved Kollywood with 3 films

Suriya delivered three hits in 2026 with Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene. more less

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It was mentioned to Subramaniam by a host that Tamil cinema delivered not just big-star films but also good smaller films like Modha Rathiri this year. However, talking about the economics of how single screens need big-star films to survive, the exhibitor said, “Actors need to change. Suriya has delivered three hits this year, which is why the industry is surviving. Suriya’s three films have saved everything. Jailer 2 too. Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in January. It eventually did, so these films did too. No one else has come close to doing this. Unless there is at least one good actor’s film releasing per month, single screens cannot be saved.”

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{{^usCountry}} Subramaniam even called out some Tamil actors by name, noting that some of them haven’t even returned to the set after their last release. “It won’t work if they make a film every two years,” he said, adding, “Take Soori, for example. It has been three months since Mandaadi’s release, but he hasn’t begun shooting his next film yet. Sivakarthikeyan will make a film every year and a half. Dhanush, Simbu, Vikram - all the actors will only make a film per year. It takes 50-70 days for a hero to shoot a film in person. Are they reading the Ramayana and Mahabharata the rest of the time? Not more than that is required.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Subramaniam even called out some Tamil actors by name, noting that some of them haven’t even returned to the set after their last release. “It won’t work if they make a film every two years,” he said, adding, “Take Soori, for example. It has been three months since Mandaadi’s release, but he hasn’t begun shooting his next film yet. Sivakarthikeyan will make a film every year and a half. Dhanush, Simbu, Vikram - all the actors will only make a film per year. It takes 50-70 days for a hero to shoot a film in person. Are they reading the Ramayana and Mahabharata the rest of the time? Not more than that is required.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kollywood’s successful 2026

The Tamil film industry delivered some of its best films this year, with some becoming critical hits and others commercially successful. While Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene take the top spots this year, Soori’s Mandaadi, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s DC and Dhanush’s OM: Operation Mole also find spots in the top 10 films this year. And then there were films such as Rishikanth’s Modha Rathiri and his film with Sanath, Dorothy, which received critical acclaim. Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa also received a lot of love. This year’s highest-grossing Tamil film, Jailer 2, collected ₹836.18 crore worldwide. Suriya contributed ₹785.85 crore gross this year.