Fans can’t keep calm after seeing Vijay outside Varisu set, surround his car in huge numbers. Watch

Fans in large numbers assembled outside the set of actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film Varisu on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the star. A video surfaced on social media in which fans could be seen yelling as Vijay walked out of the set after completing his shoot. On Tuesday, it was reported that police had to intervene and even lathi-charge some fans for creating ruckus, while waiting to get a glimpse of Vijay. Also read: Does this viral pic show Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay shoot Atlee's Jawan together in Chennai

In one of the clips shared on social media, as he was about to enter his car, Vijay stood near the door and waved to his fans. In another video shared on a fan page, Vijay could be seen quickly walking out of the Varisu set. It was earlier reported that fans had gathered to see Vijay at Ennore near Chennai and were disappointed after they failed to get a glimpse of the star. It was also reported that some fans were lathi-charged.

A source from the film’s unit rubbished reports of fans being lathi-charged while waiting to see Vijay on the film’s set. He said that since the shoot was happening in the outskirts of Chennai, police personnel were present to oversee the shoot and ensure it doesn’t get disrupted.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Varisu will mark Vijay’s debut in Telugu films as the movie is being simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. SS Thaman has been finalised as the film’s music composer and he will be working on a Vijay film for the first time.

Varisu will mark Rashmika and Vijay’s first film together. Rashmika made her Tamil film debut with the Karthi-starrer Sulthan. This will be her second Tamil project. “Ok now this feels like something else. Been watching sir (Vijay) for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do… act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him… everything... yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight,” Rashmika had tweeted recently after she was signed for the project.

