Fans think it's the cutest as Suriya attends his little fan's birthday, showers her with love. Watch

Tamil actor Suriya won hearts online after a video of him attending a little fan’s birthday party surfaced online. Stunt master Mahesh Mathew posted a video from his daughter’s birthday, which was attended by Suriya. Fans thought it was the cutest thing ever to see the actor shower her with love.

Suriya attends little fan’s birthday party

Mahesh Mathew's daughter seemed thrilled to have Suriya at her birthday party.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mahesh, who worked on films such as Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 (2025) and Maaveeran (2023), posted a video from his daughter’s birthday party on Instagram. He wrote, “A little angel got to meet her favorite person today, on her birthday. thank you, Surya Anna for your valuable time for this little fan and waited for us; you have made her birthday an unforgettable day and brought her so much happiness. Thank you very much Anna, why children are so crazy about you—it is because of the genuine affection you show them, and that is why they like you so much Anna, thank you gurunadha #SRK.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The video shows a little girl looking thrilled as she approaches Suriya for a hug. The actor is then seen calling her to cut her birthday cake, asking another little girl to join them. His little fan can be seen beaming with joy as he cheers and feeds her cake. He even plants a kiss on her head and later carries her as they pose for pictures. The text on the video reads: “A little angel got to meet her favorite person today, on her birthday. thank you, Surya Anna. You made her day unforgettable, we love you.” The girl can be seen grinning widely as she poses for pictures with her favourite actor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video shows a little girl looking thrilled as she approaches Suriya for a hug. The actor is then seen calling her to cut her birthday cake, asking another little girl to join them. His little fan can be seen beaming with joy as he cheers and feeds her cake. He even plants a kiss on her head and later carries her as they pose for pictures. The text on the video reads: “A little angel got to meet her favorite person today, on her birthday. thank you, Surya Anna. You made her day unforgettable, we love you.” The girl can be seen grinning widely as she poses for pictures with her favourite actor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fans think it’s the cutest thing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Fans couldn’t get enough of the way Suriya celebrated his little fan’s birthday. “Wishing her all goodness and great health,” read one comment under the video. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the Cutest Princess in the World,” read another. “Every anbana fans dreams come true moments. God bless you,” wrote one fan. A comment read: “What man he's my fav suryaaaaaaa forever,” while another called him “Gem of a person.” One wrote, “Cannot get over this cuteness.”

Suriya’s recent work

Suriya tasted back-to-back hits with RJ Balaji’s Karuppu and Venky Atluri’s Vishwanath & Sons this year. Both feature on the list of highest-grossing Tamil films of the year, only beaten by Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. This comes after he had a dry spell with films such as Kanguva and Retro. Suriya now has films with Jithu Madhavan and TJ Gnanavel lined up.