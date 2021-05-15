Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Filmmaker Vasantabalan, who had tested Covid-19 positive, out of danger but still in hospital
Filmmaker Vasantabalan, who had tested Covid-19 positive, out of danger but still in hospital

Tamil filmmaker Vasantabalan is known for his films such as Veyyil, Angadi Theru and Kaaviya Thalaivan. He explained his condition in a Facebook post.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 04:02 PM IST
Vasantabalan's film Veyyil won a national film award.

National award-winning Tamil filmmaker Vasantabalan, who was hospitalized due to Covid-19 a couple of weeks ago, has recovered and has been shifted to general ward. As per his Facebook post, his condition is currently not critical.

Vasantabalan is known for his films such as Veyyil, Angadi Theru and Kaaviya Thalaivan. Veyyil won the National Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil.

Taking to his Facebook page, Vasantabalan wrote, "On April 21, I had gotten hospitalized after I tested positive for COVID-19 and the infection's effects on my body had intensified. It was truly a testing time as the disease had taken a serious toll on my health despite the best efforts of the doctors and nurses in the hospital.”

“However, thanks to the constant supervision of the medical practitioners, relentless efforts of my friends, proper care of the doctors and nurses, I have managed to ward off the big danger and have now been shifted to the normal ward. The doctors have informed me that I can get discharged and go home next week. I have made this recovery also because of my family, friends, my mentors, directors, my film industry friends and all those faces I have never seen before. It is a blessing to live in a world where there is so much love. I am coming to live once again,” he added.

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil film, Jail, starring GV Prakash Kumar in the lead. It was recently announced that Vasantabalan will team up with actor Arjun Das for his next project.

