Gautham Vasudev Menon's 13-year struggle to release Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram explained as HC clears film for release

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon’s much-delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram, has been cleared for release by the Madras High Court. The film has had a 13-year journey to reach theatres. As the film finally gears up to release in theatres soon, with hopefully no delays this time, an explainer of the hurdles it had to cross.

Dhruva Natchathiram gets clearance from Madras HC

Gautham Vasudev Menon struggled for years to release Vikram's Dhruva Natchathiram.

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On Thursday, the Madras HC cleared the way for the release of Dhruva Natchathiram in theatres. GVM’s production house, Ondranga Entertainment, released a press release about it. The note from the film’s team reads: “Taking into consideration the substantial investment involved in the production of our film "Dhruva Natchathiram", as well as the livelihoods and the career of numerous individuals associated with the film, including artists, technicians, cast and crew, the Hon'ble High Court of Madras with Hon'ble Justice Mr.Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy presiding has directed that the film be released subject to certain safeguards to ensure that the interest of all stakeholders connected with the production of our film Dhruva Natchathiram are adequately protected.”

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{{^usCountry}} The note further reads: “We are grateful to The hon'ble Justice who spent considerable time spread over a week bringing all stake holders to the table, evolving a consensus among them and then passing the order to release the film. The film with music by Harris Jayaraj and starring Chiyaan Vikram is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon with an estimated budget of Rs.80 Crores.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The note further reads: “We are grateful to The hon'ble Justice who spent considerable time spread over a week bringing all stake holders to the table, evolving a consensus among them and then passing the order to release the film. The film with music by Harris Jayaraj and starring Chiyaan Vikram is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon with an estimated budget of Rs.80 Crores.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The many lead actors of Dhruva Natchathiram {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The many lead actors of Dhruva Natchathiram {{/usCountry}}

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After the success of Kaakha Kaakha (2003) and Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), GVM pitched Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Thuppariyum Anandhan to Suriya. The actor turned those down but agreed to act in Dhruva Natchathiram. Months after the film was launched in 2013, the director and actor went their separate ways due to creative differences.

After the release of Yennai Arindhaal (2015). GVM revived the project, and Vikram was signed on. After he also quit the project as the director struggled to find financiers, Ravi Mohan was briefly considered, as was Rajinikanth. Vikram, however, agreed to the project again in 2016, and the film finally went on floors in 2017.

The film languished in production hell for years as financial constraints and the Covid-19 pandemic also played spoilsports, and filming dragged on till 2022. In 2023, GVM mentioned he was taking up acting projects to complete the film’s post-production.

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How the film was cleared for release now

Creditors K Punniyamoorthy and K Premkumar approached HC after they signed an agreement with Escape Artists Motion Pictures for the theatrical distribution of Enai Noki Paayum Thota. However, when a financial dispute arose, they were offered a 50% stake in Dhruva Natchathiram. When an announcement was made to release the film in 2023, the creditors approached the court to restrain its release and get back dues.

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The creditors now informed the court that they were willing to allow the film's release if the revenue generated from it was routed through an escrow mechanism. The court has now ordered that an escrow account be created in the name of Kondaduvom Entertainment, of which GVM is also a key partner. All transactions, both before and after the film’s release, are to be made through this account.

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The filmmaker still has to obtain a no-objection certificate from the creditors he owes money to. No payment, whether towards salary or profit share, should be made to any partner of Kondaduvom Entertainment without the court's permission. Should the film not be released on or before June 15 now, as GVM has yet to iron out details with exhibitors and other stakeholders, the HC asked the parties to approach the court to seek an extension of the time limit.

In a previous hearing, the judge also observed that it would be in everyone’s best interest if the film were released and proved a commercial success for all parties involved. The film's release, which has faced numerous delays since 2017, might just hit screens in 2026.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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