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Gladiators trailer: Shalini admits to feeling nervous when she sees husband Ajith Kumar on the race track. Watch

Gladiators trailer: The trailer of Ajith Kumar's documentary features his wife and children, as well as those who have raced alongside him.

Published on: Sep 20, 2026, 09:19:03 IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Gladiators trailer: The trailer for the documentary on Ajith Kumar’s racing career, Gladiators, has been dropped. Directed by AL Vijay, it features rare appearances from the actor-racer’s wife, Shalini, and their children, Anoushka and Aadvik. While the trailer explores the trajectory of his career as a racer, it also shows his wife admitting she feels nervous when she sees him on the racetrack.

Ajith Kumar’s Gladiators trailer out

Gladiators trailer: Shalini Ajith Kumar makes a rare appearance in her husband's documentary.
Gladiators trailer: Shalini Ajith Kumar makes a rare appearance in her husband's documentary.

The 3-minute-46-seconds trailer for Gladiators begins with Ajith telling the viewers, “The horizons of motorsport are vast. It’s not just about the glamour or the speed. Here, discipline, precision, calculated risks, and making decisions in a split second are what really count. One of the most demanding and challenging forms of motorsport is endurance racing.” The footage shows him at Le Mans, the Dubai 24H race, and other tracks.

His daughter Anoushka says, “More than anything, I admire the person he is and the values he raised me with.” Son Aadvik says, “I remember the first time I got to sit in his car. And I was really surprised by how he manages in there,” referring to how race cars are usually cramped.

Recent and upcoming work

Ajith last starred in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaamuyarchi and Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly in 2025. He has been busy with racing, making it clear that he’ll only shoot for films during the off-racing season. He will soon star in Dare Devil, also directed by Adhik. The film is expected to go on floors in November this year.

Sharing the trailer of Gladiators, Adhik gushed over Ajith, writing, “#Gladiators is a REAL. About Sir’s unstoppable Vision. With Dedication Patience Relentless Effort Consistency. That’s how #Ajith sir is built. Theatre experience is going to be something else.” A release date has yet to be announced.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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