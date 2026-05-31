H Vinoth says he lacks the ‘courage’ to reveal what happened to his film Jana Nayagan with Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde, has been stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over five months now. At a promotional interaction for Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co, the filmmaker was asked about the Tamil Nadu chief minister’s final film. Here’s how he reacted.

H Vinoth on Jana Nayagan’s release

H Vinoth's Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan has been stuck with the CBFC for 5 months now.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vinoth joined Pandiraaj, Pa Ranjith, Sandy Master and Santhosh on SS Music for a promotional interview about Parimala & Co. At one point in the conversation, the anchor said, “Tamil Nadu has already asked you this question; now I’m asking it too. When can we expect Jana Nayagan to release?” As the audience cheered, Vinoth cryptically replied, “That is not up to me. I don’t even have the courage to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it.” Even as Santhosh and Ranjith cracked up at that, the anchor awkwardly wished him all the best.

What is happening with Jana Nayagan?

There has been a lot of confusion about Jana Nayagan’s release after BookMyShow listed the film for release in June, and District specifically listed a June 19 release date. This made fans hopeful that the film would finally be released around Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22. However, the film’s producer, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions, indicated that CBFC has yet to certify the film.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan Arumugam, also said, “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway.” He also added, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act in Tamil Nadu, Rajmohan Arumugam, also said, “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway.” He also added, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, for Pongal. However, the film, touted as Vijay’s last, was postponed at the last minute due to a delay in CBFC certification. After a member of the examining committee filed a complaint, the film was sent to the revising committee at the last minute. Venkat approached the courts but received no relief. The film was leaked online in April, and nine arrests were made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jana Nayagan was supposed to be released in theatres in January, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, for Pongal. However, the film, touted as Vijay’s last, was postponed at the last minute due to a delay in CBFC certification. After a member of the examining committee filed a complaint, the film was sent to the revising committee at the last minute. Venkat approached the courts but received no relief. The film was leaked online in April, and nine arrests were made. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON