Hansika Motwani on breakup with ex-boyfriend Simbu: 'Took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone'

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama season 1, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar this month, documents actor Hansika Motwani's journey before and during her wedding with Sohael Khaturiya. Before her wedding, Hansika was in a relationship with actor STR Simbu. They worked together in Tamil films, including Vaalu (2015). Opening up about their breakup in a new interview, Hansika said 'it took her many years' to move on. She eventually said yes to Sohael, and in November 2022, shared pictures from his dreamy proposal in front of Eiffel Tower in Paris. Also read: Hansika Motwani breaks silence on criticism that she chose personal moments for reality show

Hansika and Sohael married on December 4, 2022 at Jaipur’s Mundota Fort and Palace. Before dating Sohael, Hansika, who has worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam movies, was in a relationship with Tamil actor and filmmaker Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar, also known as Simbu or STR Simbu, for many years. She spoke about her past relationship in a recent interview.

“It took me many years. It took me at least 7-8 years to say yes to someone. I believe in love. I am a romantic person but I am not very expressive as a romantic person. I believe in the institution of marriage and believe in love. To be honest, I took time and wanted to say yes to someone who is going to be my forever. Sohail came along and made sure that I believe in love even more. He made sure that I fell head over heels for him and yeah, god had his own way," Hansika told India Today.

When asked if there were any lessons that she had taken from her relationship with Simbu, Hansika said, “No. That was a different relationship, it is over. This is a different relationship. There is a new beginning to it. I think every relationship has its own way to churn out. I think this has its own way.”

Hansika Motwani was last seen in the Tamil film Maha in 2022. In her show Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama, the actor and Sohael Khaturiya open up about their marriage and lavish wedding, what made them make their relationship public, and more. Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on February 10.

