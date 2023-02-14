Hansika Motwani breaks silence on criticism that she chose personal moments for reality show: ‘Let them keep talking’

Actor Hansika Motwani has reacted to criticism that she chose her personal wedding moments to be filmed for a reality show. In a new interview, Hansika said that the criticism 'doesn’t matter' to her. Hansika and Sohael Khaturiya's wedding was a grand affair that took place in December last year. (Also Read | Hansika Motwani addresses getting blamed for breaking her husband's first marriage, being painted as 'the villain')

Later, she shared that the celebrations will be made into a reality show, Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama. The show showcases everything that happened from the time she announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, leading up to the dream day.

In an interview with Indian Express, Hansika said, “Let them keep talking. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s really okay. I know it’s coming from my heart and it’s legit reality.”

She also added that she wanted to get married when she was 24 but couldn't due to work. Hansika said, “Then I decided it will happen when it has to happen. There was also no pressure on me to get married. But I think Sohael lost patience and told me now we should get married. He decided on that big proposal so that I would be like, chalo, let’s go for it.”

Recently, Hansika broke her silence after facing allegations that she broke Sohael's first marriage. In the first episode of the reality show she addressed the allegations, saying "It's the price for being a celebrity." Recently, it came to light that Sohael was previously married to Hansika's friend Rinky and she had also attended their wedding.

Hansika said on the show, "Just because I knew the person at that time doesn't mean it was my fault. I have nothing to do with this. Because I am a public figure, it was very easy for people to point at me and make me the villain. This was a price I pay for being a celebrity." Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama airs every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

Hansika and Sohael exchanged vows on December 4 at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Their wedding festivities were a private affair.

Hansika debuted on television as a child artiste in the show Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She went on to be part of Koi Mil Gaya (2003) alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. She made her debut as a lead actor in Puri Jagannadh Telugu directorial Desamuduru in 2007.

