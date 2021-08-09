Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu: Teaser of upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata out

The teaser or Mahesh Babu’s upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on Monday on the occasion of the star’s birthday. The teaser was released a few hours earlier after it got leaked.

The teaser promises the film will be a quintessential commercial film with plenty of action. The teaser gives us a quick glimpse of an action sequence.

Mahesh plays a loan collector in the movie. Directed by Parasuram, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The makers recently confirmed that the film will release on January 13, 2022 for Sankranti festival.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which was predominantly shot in Dubai, has music by SS Thaman. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Mahesh Babu and director Parasuram.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, which was a blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs. 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

There are also reports that Mahesh Babu will team up with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new Telugu project next year. In 2019, Sandeep had pitched a story idea which Mahesh really liked. However, since both of them were occupied with other commitments, they couldn’t join hands immediately. This project will go on the floors early next year.

Mahesh Babu also has a project with director Vamshi Paidipally in the offing. After the success of Maharshi, the duo will be reuniting for this new project. Since the release of their last film, both of them have become good friends.

