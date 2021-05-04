Happy Birthday Trisha Krishnan: 96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and other memorable performances delivered by the actor

Trisha Krishnan is one among the very few southern actors who has stayed relevant with her work despite being in the industry for nearly two decades now. From an uncredited role in the 1999 Tamil film Jodi to playing the lead in films like Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa and 96, Trisha has come a long way. As she turns 37 on Tuesday, we take a look at five of the most celebrated performances from her career.

96:

Prem Kumar’s 96 – a story about two people who meet after 22 years and realise they still have feelings for each other - witnessed Trisha team up with Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. In a refreshing departure from her recent slate of slightly disappointing roles in some low-budget and forgettable movies, Trisha redeems herself strongly with a role of a lifetime and it couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time. As Jaanu, who is battling between choosing love and letting go, Trisha takes full control of her character and makes us fall in love with her. In her most natural and effortless self, she delivers one of the most memorable characters of her career.

Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa:

In Gautham Menon’s popular romantic drama Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Trisha plays a catholic girl who falls for a Hindu boy who is younger than her. Trisha breathed life into the character of Jessie by portraying it as earnestly as she could, and nobody else in her shoes could have done justice to the role. No matter how many times you revisit Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Trisha’s performance still stays fresh.

Abhiyum Naanum:

In Radha Mohan’s Abhiyum Naanum, Trisha played the doting daughter of Prakash Raj and the story follows their bond and how their relationship changes when she decides to get married to a Punjabi boy. Loaded with some good humour, the film shed light on Trisha’s ability to play light-hearted characters. Her performance was critically acclaimed.

Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana:

Directed by Prabhudeva, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana features Trisha essaying the role of a rural character with ease. Playing the sister of a farmer with simple aspirations in life, her performance really made the film memorable. Some of her scenes with Siddharth continue to remain fresh even after 15 years of its release. The film fetched Trisha both Filmfare and state award for Best Actress.

Mounam Pesiyadhe:

Trisha marked her debut in a leading role with Mounam Pesiyadhe. Even though she played the quintessential girl next door, her performance left a strong impact and wowed critics as well as audiences alike. It marked the arrival of an actor with a package of good looks and talent. Paired opposite Suriya, the film is still regarded as one of Trisha's best performances.