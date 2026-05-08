Heartbroken Vijay fan, TVK supporter breaks down after he's not sworn in as Tamil Nadu CM: ‘Shocked and confused’

On Wednesday, rumours circulated that actor Vijay would be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday. After his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party took the lead in the polls, the actor-debut politician met with TN governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to seek support to form the government. Little did his fans know that the talks yielded no results, and TVK was told they didn’t have the majority. (Also Read: Kasthuri Shankar explains why Vijay's TVK was not allowed to form government by TN governor)

Vijay’s fan breaks down as he’s not sworn in as CM

A TVK supporter and Vijay fan broke down outside the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. (PTI)

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PTI posted a video taken at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where the CM swearing-in ceremony was proposed to be held. They arrived early on Thursday, only to have the gates remain closed all day. “I came here without informing anyone, for this program. I did not know it was cancelled, and I am feeling sad. It’s just my shock now that I’m here. I have come here, but I am unable to return,” said one fan as she broke down crying.

She also claimed to have no information about any change in plans as she waited there, hoping it would change. “From morning till now, I haven’t got any information. Even after you win, will there be no change? I thought it was confirmed that he would come and that there would be no changes. But now I’m shocked and confused,” she said. Another family was also waiting outside the stadium for Vijay's swearing-in, and they expressed shock at the change in plans.

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{{^usCountry}} “Cancellation? Was it officially scheduled in the first place?” asked one confused X (formerly Twitter) user about the swearing-in ceremony. “My mother finished all the housework early and asked me to put on the oath-taking ceremony, without knowing it had been cancelled. She looked so disappointed,” wrote another. “I feel sorry for their innocence,” wrote another. Vijay’s TVK asked to prove majority {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cancellation? Was it officially scheduled in the first place?” asked one confused X (formerly Twitter) user about the swearing-in ceremony. “My mother finished all the housework early and asked me to put on the oath-taking ceremony, without knowing it had been cancelled. She looked so disappointed,” wrote another. “I feel sorry for their innocence,” wrote another. Vijay’s TVK asked to prove majority {{/usCountry}}

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Celebrations of Vijay’s TVK sweeping polls in TN soon turned sour when the governor told the party on Thursday that they did not have a majority to form the government. After winning 108 seats in the election, with the actor-politician having to give up one of his two seats, TVK formed a coalition with the Congress to secure 112 seats. However, the governor is said to have asked for the 118 of 234 seats to show majority support before forming the government. Protests have since broken out in the state. The Tamil film industry has also shown support to Vijay forming the government.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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