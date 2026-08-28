Hi Twitter reviews: Nayanthara, Kavin get a thumbs-up from viewers for ‘cute’ romantic drama with ‘sluggish’ bits

Hi Twitter reviews: Lyricist Vishnu Edavan debuted as a director this Friday with the romantic drama titled Hi. The film stars Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead roles, making it the former’s second movie released this week after Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. However, unlike Toxic, Hi has received mostly positive reviews on X (formerly Twitter) from viewers who called it ‘cute’ while noting the ‘sluggish’ portions.

Hi Twitter reviews: Nayanthara and Kavin play the leads in the romantic drama.

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Nayanthara, Kavin get a thumbs-up for Hi

One X user called Hi a ‘warm, cute and entertaining film that will leave a smile on your face’. They also wrote, “It's a very relatable story about an introverted guy who has always lost in love, and how he finally pulls all the strings to get his life right.” They summed up their review with, “Overall, #HI is definitely one of the better films for both the lead actors in recent times. It doesn't have great shakes, but those who like nice comfort films will definitely dig this one.”

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{{^usCountry}} “The interesting thing about #Hi is how it keeps changing its flavour without making a big deal out of it. What begins as a relatively youthful love story gradually opens up into a more emotionally driven family drama, and surprisingly, that transition is where the film finds its strongest moments,” wrote a viewer, adding, “If you're looking out for the drawbacks, there aren't much to mention, except for a little sluggish moments in the second half, however, the momentum is perfect for its genre. So it doesn't look like a minus.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The interesting thing about #Hi is how it keeps changing its flavour without making a big deal out of it. What begins as a relatively youthful love story gradually opens up into a more emotionally driven family drama, and surprisingly, that transition is where the film finds its strongest moments,” wrote a viewer, adding, “If you're looking out for the drawbacks, there aren't much to mention, except for a little sluggish moments in the second half, however, the momentum is perfect for its genre. So it doesn't look like a minus.” {{/usCountry}}

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“#Hi first half done - Such a beautiful film. #Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing. Tamil cinema was missing films like this. #JenMartin’s music is the soul of the film,” read one review on X, while another wrote, “Such a good feel-good movie! #Kavin is definitely back on track after Dada. Songs and BGM Suits in Movie. #Nayanthara settle acting like RajaRani movie partha feel. Overall the movie is definitely worth a try! Rating: 3.5/5.”

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Nothing new to offer, say viewers

One review described Hi as having nothing new to offer and yet being entertaining, “#Hi - Simple and Neat Feel good movie. Fun & Good 1st half followed by emotional 2nd half, nothing felt boring or draggy. There is nothing new; its an usual family drama. Kavin & Nayan pair looks fresh and good. Overall a harmless watch.”

This seemed to be a recurring theme, with one review reading: “#Hi - Natural Perf frm Kavin. Refreshing Nayan. Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Satyan, Kathir Gud. Music Compliments. Routine Story. Avg 1st Hlf; Takes its own time & Picks up only during Pre Interval. Fun & Emotional 2nd Half with a Melodramatic Finish. A Decent, NEAT Family Drama!”

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“#HiReview: A lighthearted premise that offers breezy moments, but ultimately gets bogged down by familiar tropes and a predictable route!” wrote an X user, adding, “​A strictly average rom-com where a charismatic cast is left doing the heavy lifting for a stale script. Passable for a casual watch, but offers little reason to rush to theaters.”

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One X user described Hi as a rehash of similar romantic dramas, “#Hi is a rehash of many such familiar romantic dramas with the pairing being the only fresh element. Second half is better with some fun and emotions but again you have seen all these before. Routine film. Kavin and Nayans (thumbs up).”

Apart from Nayanthara and Kavin, Hi also stars Prabhu, K. Bhagyaraj in his final film role, Radhika Sarathkumar, VTV Ganesh and Sathyan.