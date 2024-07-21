Indian 2 box office collection day 9: Kamal Haasan film witnesses growth, earns 2 crore

Indian 2 box office collection day 9: The sequel to the 1996 film witnessed a spike in its earnings on its second Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹73 crore so far in India. Indian 2 opened to mixed reviews upon its release on July 12. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Indian 2 box office collection day 9: The film's earnings witnessed growth on July 20.

Indian 2 domestic box office

The week one collection of the film is ₹70.4 crore [Tamil: ₹48.7 crore; Hindi: ₹5.4 crore; Telugu: ₹16.3 crore]. The day 8 earnings of the film is ₹1.3 crore [Tamil: ₹92 lakh; Hindi: ₹3 lakh; Telugu: ₹35 lakh]. On day nine, Indian 2 earned ₹2 crore nett in India for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has earned ₹73.70 crore.

Indian 2 review

The Hindustan Times of the film read, "Kamal Haasan delivers a strong performance as always, but interestingly, it is Siddharth who has a very meaty role in this film. The actor has delivered; he and Kamal Haasan match up in their scenes together. Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar have been given some impactful dialogues, though their screen time is not too much."

"Writer Sujatha is sorely missed in this film as he was integral to the 1996 Indian. His story and dialogue writing are unmatched and Indian 2, unfortunately, is not a patch on the first film when it comes to these aspects. AR Rahman had also orchestrated a fantastic BGM and songs for Indian, which Anirudh doesn’t match up to in Indian 2," it also read.

About Indian 2

The film stars Kamal Hassan in the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans, who fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai.' Directed by S Shankar, the film also features Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

The runtime of Indian 2 was recently reduced by 12 minutes to offer a "streamlined edition" of the film to audiences. The movie's original runtime was 180 minutes (three hours). Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page, "Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!"