On Monday, it was announced that producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment has been appointed to the Tamil Nadu HR & CE (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments) temple trustee panel. The internet was confused, given that this is not the first time a filmmaker who worked with TN chief minister Vijay has been appointed to such a post.

Archana Kalpathi appointed to temple trustee panel

Archana Kalpathi produced Vijay's films in the past.

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On Monday, news broke that Archana has been appointed as a member of the reconstituted committee of the HR and CE Department to appoint non-hereditary trustees to temples with an income of ₹10 lakh or more. The appointment was met with varied reactions, given that this is not the first time Vijay has appointed someone from the film industry to an important position.

The committee of non-hereditary trustees will have a two-year term from July 24, 2026. The committee is headed by Thavathiru Sivagnana Balaya Swamigal, Bommapuram Adhinam, Mayilam. Dr K Ramanthan, retired district and sessions judge, will be the deputy chairman of the committee. Apart from Archana Kalpathi Aghoram, the members will include retired IAS officer PR Sampath, Sumathi Sree, and Dr T Velmurugan.

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{{^usCountry}} Archana has produced Vijay’s Bigil (2019) and The GOAT (2024). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Archana has produced Vijay’s Bigil (2019) and The GOAT (2024). {{/usCountry}}

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Internet debates Archana’s appointment

“What is Archana Kalpathi's qualification to decide who should be appointed as Temple trustees for high income temples,” questioned one X (formerly Twitter), responding to news of Archana’s appointment. “Another addition to this Kollywood Koothadi (street performer) Recreational Club that is the Government of Tamil Nadu,” wrote another with sarcasm.

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One X user slammed those supporting the move, writing, “The support Vijay fans are giving to Archana Kalpathi for being appointed as a member in some HRCE related group! No questions asked why her, why someone from KL, how she’s qualified, nothing! This is what happens when fans have blind devotion to an actor.”

However, Vijay’s fans came to his defence and pointed out why they believe Archana is qualified. “Archana holds two postgraduate degrees and is a highly qualified woman. She leads a production company, which only makes her more capable, given her leadership experience. Why do people automatically equate a career in the arts with a lack of intelligence or competence?!” wrote one person.

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“Those who comment regarding Archana Appointment I could say only one thing Archana A Techie A Successful Entrepreneur more than that She earned VIJAY'S loyalty,” claimed another. “Can’t oppose every appointment. It’s govt prerogative to appoint their own trusted members . She is just one of the members and nothing wrong in it,” wrote one X user.

Other Kollywood fraternity in the government

Producer K Venkata Narayana of KVN Productions, the firm behind Jana Nayagan, was recently appointed as the Special Representative of the Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi. Jagadish Palanisamy, a long-time manager and close aide of Vijay, was appointed Private Secretary to the CM.

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa, who worked on Nanban (2012), Beast (2022) and Leo (2023), was appointed as the Chairman/President, MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute in Taramani. The appointment of Vijay’s astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as Officer on Special Duty to the CM (Political) was withdrawn amid opposition.