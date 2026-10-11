Jailer 2 advance bookings cross 20 crore in just 24 hours; Rajinikanth film set for record-breaking start

It has barely been a day since advance bookings for Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 opened worldwide, and the film is already crossing milestones at a breakneck pace. The mass-action thriller has already crossed the ₹20-crore mark in pre-sales, and there are still four days to go before the film’s release. All signs point to a massive opening for the Rajinikanth-starrer when it releases next week.

Jailer 2 advance booking update

Jailer 2 advance booking collection: Rajinikanth returns in the much-anticipated sequel.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advance bookings for Jailer 2 began in India on October 10. They had already begun in select overseas territories a day prior. In Kerala, the advance bookings opened a day later, on the morning of October 11. Despite this staggered start, Jailer 2 had a stunning pre-sales launch. By the morning of October 11 (Sunday), the advance bookings for the film had crossed ₹20 crore worldwide. The overseas collections were leading the charge with almost $2 million in pre-sales already.

In India, where the advance bookings did not fully open in all states and centres on Saturday, the film still managed to gross over ₹4 crore in a day. The day 1 advance booking leads here, accounting for over ₹3.53 crore gross in pre-sales.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} As expected, Tamil Nadu is contributing the lion’s share, accounting for almost 90% oftotal pre-sales in India. The city of Chennai alone accounts for ₹1.63 crore in pre-sales for Jailer 2. The overall number will increase once advance bookings open in Kerala today (October 11) and across the rest of the country, with the Malayalam and Hindi-dubbed versions. Rajinikanth films are not pan-India but do substantial business outside Tamil Nadu. The presence of stars from across industries in Jailer 2 - with a rumoured Hrithik Roshan cameo - may just push this film into the pan-India territory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As expected, Tamil Nadu is contributing the lion’s share, accounting for almost 90% oftotal pre-sales in India. The city of Chennai alone accounts for ₹1.63 crore in pre-sales for Jailer 2. The overall number will increase once advance bookings open in Kerala today (October 11) and across the rest of the country, with the Malayalam and Hindi-dubbed versions. Rajinikanth films are not pan-India but do substantial business outside Tamil Nadu. The presence of stars from across industries in Jailer 2 - with a rumoured Hrithik Roshan cameo - may just push this film into the pan-India territory. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

All about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 sees Nelson Dilipkumar return as the film's writer and director. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Mirnaa. Mammootty and Shiva Rajkumar have cameos, as they did in the first part. After the trailer was released, fans were convinced that Hrithik Roshan would also appear in it when the filmmakers teased a new cameo with a silhouette. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which is hitting the screens on October 15. The film has been certified UA 16+ with a runtime of 2 hours and 45 minutes.