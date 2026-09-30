Jailer 2 song Bindaas: Nora Fatehi features in 2nd dance number from Rajinikanth film; internet calls out makers

Jailer 2 song Bindaas: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠The fourth song from Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, titled Bindaas, was released by the makers on Wednesday evening. Featuring Nora Fatehi in a special number composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is the second dance number from the Rajinikanth film, following Shamna Kasim, aka Poorna, in Ala Bolelo.

Jailer 2 song Bindaas out

Jailer 2 song Bindaas: Nora Fatehi in a still from the Anirudh Ravichander song.

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On Wednesday evening, the producers of Jailer 2, Sun Pictures, released the song Bindaas. Their caption read: “Time to go mad with #Bindaas. It’s out now!” The 4-minute-long song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with vocals by Anirudh and Deepthi Suresh, and lyrics by Super Subu, featuring both Tamil and Hindi. The video shows Nora dressed in a gold outfit with fringe dancing on stage as she's surrounded by dancers. Rajinikanth appears in the video briefly.

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Internet reacts to 2 dance numbers in Jailer 2

{{^usCountry}} However, the internet wasn't impressed with Jailer 2 having not one, but two dance numbers. “How bad and stupidly our Tamil cinema has become. Relying on these type of songs. And music directors. Sun pictures must be ashamed for promoting these movies. We don’t need Rajini sir to act in these movie. They need only money from these garbage,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter). “Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi on one dance floor. Subtlety had the day off,” read another. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the internet wasn't impressed with Jailer 2 having not one, but two dance numbers. “How bad and stupidly our Tamil cinema has become. Relying on these type of songs. And music directors. Sun pictures must be ashamed for promoting these movies. We don’t need Rajini sir to act in these movie. They need only money from these garbage,” read one comment on X (formerly Twitter). “Rajinikanth and Nora Fatehi on one dance floor. Subtlety had the day off,” read another. {{/usCountry}}

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“No item song no party for superstar,” slammed one X user, while another wrote, “One more item song?? But why da?? Don't you guys trust the Superstar??” One person even questioned, “Not one but two item songs in single film what happens to our beautifull Kollywood and that too in super one film.” An X user even wrote, “Even now, Tamil cinema continues to portray women solely as sexual objects.” Several comments read in a similar vein, while there were others who were impressed by Nora's dancing skills. One X user even claimed, “Bindaas >>> Kaavaala , Monica. Peak Song daa.”

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the 2023 hit film Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprise their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna joining the cast. Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are expected to feature in cameos, much like the first film. It will be released in theatres on October 15.