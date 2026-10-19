Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth brings in over 420 crore in 1st weekend; overtakes Coolie

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 hit screens on October 15 amid high expectations. The film lived up to it, given that their 2023 film Jailer was a massive hit. The sequel, which also features a bevvy of stars, has outperformed not just the first film but also Rajinikanth’s previous film, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth in a still from the Nelson film.

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Rajinikanth and Nelson’s Jailer 2 grossed over ₹424 crore worldwide in just four days of its release and its first weekend. It brought in over ₹119 crore net and ₹234 crore gross in India in its first weekend, and ₹190 crore gross overseas. The film became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before it completed its first weekend, and in just three days.

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Jailer 2 has outperformed both the first film and Rajinikanth’s previous film Coolie. According to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer grossed ₹306.34 crore worldwide when it was released in 2023, and Coolie, in 2025, grossed ₹382.50 crore in four days. Jailer 2’s collections are far ahead of this year’s higher grossers in Tamil, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which made ₹324.68 crore and Suriya’s Karuppu, which collected ₹310.12 crore.

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Deep Dive How much did Jailer 2 earn worldwide in its first four days? Jailer 2 grossed over ₹424 crore worldwide in its first four days, covering its opening weekend. How much did Jailer 2 earn in India and overseas during its first weekend? The film grossed ₹234 crore in India and ₹190 crore overseas during its first weekend. How does Jailer 2’s four-day worldwide collection compare with Jailer and Coolie? Jailer 2’s ₹424-crore-plus haul exceeded Jailer’s worldwide total of ₹306.34 crore and Coolie’s four-day gross of ₹382.50 crore.

{{^usCountry}} Coolie grossed ₹518 crore in its lifetime and was the highest-grossing Tamil film last year. As Jailer 2 has the advantage of Navaratri and Dasara despite entering the weekday, it remains to be seen if it stays steady. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coolie grossed ₹518 crore in its lifetime and was the highest-grossing Tamil film last year. As Jailer 2 has the advantage of Navaratri and Dasara despite entering the weekday, it remains to be seen if it stays steady. {{/usCountry}}

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About Jailer 2

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Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It was produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. A sequel to Jailer (2023), the film stars Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik, reprising their roles from the predecessor, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining the cast. The film opened to largely positive reviews.

Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff reprised their cameos in the sequel from the first part, with a Bollywood and a Kollywood actor joining them for special appearances. The film also had the advantage of no competition in Tamil at the box office, though it had Ranabaali to contend with in the Telugu-dubbed version. Jailer 2 takes the story forward with Tiger Muthuvel Pandian fighting new enemies while ensuring his family never finds out the truth about his son’s death. The film ends teasing that Muthu might have another foe to contend with soon.