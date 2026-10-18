Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth delivers highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026; outpaces Jana Nayagan, Karuppu

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth have done it again. After their 2023 hit Jailer, the duo has delivered a success with the film's sequel. Jailer 2, which grossed ₹320 crore worldwide even before its first weekend, has now become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Suriya’s Karuppu.

Jailer 2 becomes highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026

Jailer 2 worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth reprises his role for Nelson Dilipkumar film.

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Jailer 2 was released in theatres on October 15, and by the end of Saturday, the film had collected ₹321 crore gross worldwide. It also made close to ₹145 crore net in India. On Sunday, according to the trade website Sacnilk, Jailer 2 had already collected ₹21.60 crore net in India, crossing the ₹165 crore mark in domestic collections. Including the overseas haul, the Rajinikanth film has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026 even before Sunday ends.

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{{^usCountry}} H Vinoth and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which held the top spot since its July release, had grossed ₹324.68 crore worldwide in its lifetime. RJ Balaji and Suriya’s Karuppu, which was on top before that after its June release, grossed ₹310.12 crore. Jailer 2 is also on its way to outpace the highest-grossing Telugu film this year, Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan’s Peddi, which made ₹341.90 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} H Vinoth and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, which held the top spot since its July release, had grossed ₹324.68 crore worldwide in its lifetime. RJ Balaji and Suriya’s Karuppu, which was on top before that after its June release, grossed ₹310.12 crore. Jailer 2 is also on its way to outpace the highest-grossing Telugu film this year, Buchi Babu Sana and Ram Charan’s Peddi, which made ₹341.90 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Highest-grossing Tamil films 2026 Collections Jailer 2 ₹ 321 crore + (by Saturday) Jana Nayagan ₹ 324 crore Karuppu ₹ 310 crore Vishwanath & Sons ₹ 209 crore Mandaadi ₹ 136 crore View All

Jailer 2 still has a way to go, as the first film had grossed ₹604.74 crore worldwide. It remains to be seen if the sequel will beat those collections. Rajinikanth’s last film, Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, had collected ₹518 crore in its lifetime.

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About Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran through Sun Pictures. The sequel to the 2023 film sees Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik reprising their roles, with SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan joining them. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff also reprised their cameos with two Bollywood and Kollywood stars making surprise appearances.

Picking up from the first part, Jailer 2 sees retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian facing off against new foes from the idol-smuggling network. He is also trying to protect his family not just from new enemies, but from the reality about the death of his son in the first part. Jailer 2 received favourable reviews from critics and the audience alike.