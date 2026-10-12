Lokesh Kanagaraj shuts down rumours of AA 23 with Allu Arjun being shelved over creative differences and budget constraints; promises updates soon
There have been constant rumours since its inception of AA 23 being shelved due to various reasons, owing to no updates. Lokesh Kanagaraj busted them.
Has AA 23 been shelved? The answer is no, yet again. Ever since the film was announced in January this year, there have been persistent rumours that it would be dropped, owing to a lack of updates from the filmmakers. However, after the latest set of rumours about creative differences, Lokesh Kanagaraj made it clear that his film with Allu Arjun is very much in the works.
Lokesh Kanagaraj busts rumours about AA 23 with Allu Arjun
On Monday, Lokesh posted a picture with Arjun on his social media. It shows them deep in discussion as they sit outdoors. The picture shows the filmmaker describing something to the actor, who concentrates on listening. Posting the picture, Lokesh wrote, “Interesting updates coming soon (blast emojis) @alluarjun (fire emojis) @MythriOfficial @anirudhofficial.”
Fans were thrilled to see that the film was in the works, commenting with fire and teary-eyed emojis. “Not a update. It's a Statement,” read one comment, referring to the rumours. “5 mins silence for those who thought #AA23 gt shifted from AA to someone,” wrote another, responding to rumours about Arjun being replaced. “People who taught it’s gonna get shelved,” wrote one fan with sarcasm, while another commented, “Loki locked in mentally.”
This comes after rumours circulated on social media that AA 23 was shelved or postponed indefinitely due to creative differences between Lokesh and Arjun. Some posts also claimed that the film was shelved due to budget constraints and that the director was moving on to other projects. This also led to speculation that Lokesh might pick up the film's story with someone else. His post put an end to all these rumours.
About AA 23
On Bhogi, Mythri Movie Makers officially announced AA 23 with Lokesh and Arjun. Making the announcement with a video, they had written, “A Collaboration that will be Eternal in Indian Cinema. Icon Star @alluarjun X @Dir_Lokesh X @MythriOfficial X @anirudhofficial STRIVE FOR GREATNESS." Arjun also posted the announcement video, writing, “I SAY 23. Goin on a spree. Low-Key G. Locked in mentally. That’s a guarantee! Excited about the new journey with the Maverick @lokesh.kanagaraj garu. & at last with brother @anirudhofficial. Can’t wait for this one.”
In June too, months after the announcement, there were rumours that AA 23 was being shelved, as Lokesh was busy debuting as an actor with DC, and Arjun was shooting Atlee’s Raaka with Deepika Padukone. Writer Rathna Kumar had busted these rumours back then.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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